The competition is heating up among OTT platforms in India to attract more customers. Netflix recently reduced the price of its subscription in India by up to 60 percent. And now, Disney+Hotstar seems to have joined Netflix to reduce the pricing of its subscription.

The new Disnew+Hotstar Mobile plan now costs only Rs. 49/month(~$0.65), which is Rs. 50 cheaper than the original price. It’ll allow you to stream content in 720p.

Disney+Hotstar has started testing the new Mobile-only plan with select users in India. However, only those who pay with a card, Paytm, PhonePe, or UPI, will be able to subscribe to the Rs. 99 mobile plan for Rs. 49. However, this will be an introductory offer, and the price will eventually increase to Rs. 99.

Unlike Netflix, Disney+Hotstar is reducing only the Mobile plan, while the Super and Premium plans still cost Rs. 899 and Rs. 1,499 respectively. Also, for mobile users, the yearly subscription starts at Rs. 499.

The new introductory plans will offer the full Disney+Hotstar library, including live cricket events, movies, TV series.

Disney+Hotstar is also testing a new Rs. 199 subscription plan. This, too, will be available on an introductory basis, and it’ll eventually cost Rs. 299. The Rs. 199 plan has a six-month validity period and allows you to stream content at 720p.

Notably, both Rs. 199 and Rs. 49 include advertisements.

via 91mobiles; TelecomTalk