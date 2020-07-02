It’s Thursday again, which means that it’s time for yet another free offering from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can get Hue for the low low price of £00.00 or equivalent currency!

Note: Conan Exiles was also meant to be free this week, but has been removed from the list of free games. No reason has been provided for Conan Exiles’ removal, but I’ll let you know if I find out why.

If you’re new here, you’ll find a basic rundown on how the free games work and how to claim below. If you’re a regular, welcome back! Stay hydrated.

Claiming free games on the Epic Games Store requires you to have 2FA enabled on your Epic Games Account. You can then claim your game(s) through either your browser or through the official Epic Games Launcher. It’s free to sign up for an account and the launcher is also completely free to download. No payment information is required to claim your free games, either.

You’ll need the Epic Launcher to play your free game (and any others acquired through the Epic Games Store) but there’s no rush. Once you’ve claimed your game, it’ll simply wait in your library for you to download whenever you feel like it.

Hue is a vibrant, award-winning puzzle-adventure, where you alter the world by changing its background colour. You explore a dangerous grey land, unearthing coloured fragments on a journey to find your missing mother. As obstacles match the background, they disappear, creating new and exciting puzzles – full of peril, mystery… and colours unseen. KEY FEATURES Unique colour-matching mechanic, offering a new twist on the classic adventure game.

A heartfelt story that touches on themes of love, loss, existence and remorse.

A world full of lively characters to talk to, each with their own personality and story.

Stark silhouetted art style with bright, bold colours.

Over 30 original music tracks, composed exclusively for Hue.

Professionally voiced narration by Anna Acton and Matthew Wade, some of the UK’s best television talent.

Full colourblind support, using symbols as a colour aid.

Razer Chroma, Corsair RGB plus many more coloured LED devices supported on Windows.

You can pick up Hue for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Hue will be free until July 9th, 2020, at 4pm BST. It’ll then regain its full price tag and The Escapists 2 will (hopefully) be going for free instead. Make sure you check back in next week to see what’s up after The Escapists 2 but, for now, stay safe and happy gaming!