In-display selfie cameras are likely to replace notches, pop-up selfie cameras, hole punch within a few years and while ZTE is all set to become the first smarpthone maker to release the world’s first smarpthone with the under-display camera technology, Chinese tech giant Huawei has confirmed to Android Authority that it’s currently trying to find a way to make all-screen fingerprint authentication co-exist with under-display selfie cameras.

As you may have guessed from the name, all-screen fingerprint authentication means that you’ll be able to touch anywhere on the screen to unlock your smarpthone. And in order for all this to work smoothly, multiple biometric sensors are required and that, in turn, will increase the cost. Luckily, Huawei recognizes the issue and, therefore, is working to “cut down the cost of sensors” to bring the tech to markets sooner rather than later.

Having multiple sensors in a smarpthone also means increased power consumption, resulting in the battery to drain quickly. The Chinese tech giant has found a way to counter the issue. The company is using machine learning to deliver power to the part of the screen your finger touches as against delivering power to all the fingerprint sensors, thus countering the power consumption issue.

The company also gave a rough timeline of when you can expect a Huawei smarpthone that will have both an all-screen fingerprint reader and an in-display selfie camera. “There is not a definitive date yet, but it is likely to come to market in a generation or two,” Huawei told Android Authority.