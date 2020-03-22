Huawei is rumoured to announce it’s flagship phones for 2020 later this week. The Huawei P40 and P40 Pro will be replacing the current flagships from the company and will be hitting the markets soon.

Just days before the launch, known smartphone leaker Ishan Agarwal has shared the specs of the device online. According to the leak, The Huawei P40 5G will come with a 6.1-inch dual punch-hole display with a 32 MP selfie camera, and 3800mAh battery. The smartphone will be powered by Kirin 990 5G chipset. It will also come with a triple-camera setup which will include a 50 MP primary camera along with a 16 MP and 8 MP Leica Ultra Vision sensors.

Exclusive: #HUAWEIP40 5G Specifications ->

-6.1" Display

-Leica Ultra Vision Triple Cam (50MP+16MP+8MP)

-Huawei XD Fusion Engine for Pictures

-Front: 32MP

-Upto 30X Digital Zoom

-3800mAh

-Kirin 990 5G

Link for #HUAWEIP40Series Specs, check out now: https://t.co/klOMtKlG72 pic.twitter.com/tFd1teI2ua — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) March 21, 2020

Moving onto the Huawei P40 Pro, the smartphone will feature a 6.58-inch dual punch-hole display, a 4200mAh battery and 32 MP front camera with a depth sensor. On the back, the phone will have Leica’s Ultra Vision Quad Camera comprising of 50 MP + 40 MP + 12 MP + ToF sensor. Both the phones will share a similar design and will include an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Unfortunately, Huawei still hasn’t sorted out its issues with the US government which suggests that the P40 and P40 Pro will come without Google Play Services.