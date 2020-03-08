Two weeks ago Huawei unveiled the new Huawei Mate Xs, the 2nd generation flagship foldable smartphone. The design of the Mate Xs remains the same with the unique Falcon Wing innovative hinge that allows the device to be folded as a sleek smartphone. Huawei has upgraded the processor inside this smartphone with the new Kirin 990 5G chipset that offers improved performance and battery life. To improve the durability of the device, Huawei now uses Zirconium based liquid metal for the hinge and the flexible display is now protected by double layer optical polyimide.

A few days ago Huawei uploaded a new video showing off the powerful features of the premium handset, in particular, the expansive screen, custom multitasking features, drag and drop support, floating windows and gesture-based quick app launcher.

The new Huawei Mate Xs comes with a 40 MP Supersensing Leica Quad Camera System that allows you to capture any moment in any lighting conditions. You can check out the camera details below.

With the 55 W HUAWEI SuperCharge, the large battery of 4500 mAh in Mate Xs can be charged to 85% in just 30 minutes.

Huawei Mate Xs with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost 2500 Euros.