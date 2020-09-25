Huawei is facing a challenging environment in bringing flagship handsets to the market, but that does not mean the company has stopped dreaming.

A new design patent uncovered by LetsGoDigital shows off what the company appears to be working on. The patent for a folding smartphone was filed with the CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Office) in August 2019 and released today and consists of 32 product sketches and a summary description.

In the design, Huawei appears to have abandoned the outward-folding screen of the Huawei Mate X and Xs, and goes for an inward-folding design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

That brings the benefits of protecting the folding screen but adds the need for an external screen, which in this case will feature a dual punch-hole selfie camera.

On the rear, the device features a periscope camera, pioneered by the company, one-upping the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which lacks one.

To allow space for a camera that size, the two halves are asymmetrical, with one half much thicker than the other.

The handset appears to lack an internal selfie camera.

Huawei has been unable to move forward with its Kirin processors but has reported that Qualcomm may be able to sell their flagship processors to the company, which should make the handsets much more viable.

What do our readers think of Huawei abandoning the outward-folding screen? Let us know below.