Huawei is expected to announce the Huawei Mate X2 on the 22nd of February.

The device is their second-generation foldable and will have the same form-factor as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold ie. inward-folding.

In a new teaser posted on Twitter, the company claimed their version will, however, be “crease-less” which would be a major achievement for a folding screen.

Prepare for a crease-less future. A foldable for today and beyond. 22.02.2021. Stay tuned. #HUAWEIMateX2 #ImagineWhatUnfolds pic.twitter.com/2bwtOip1Jd — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) February 19, 2021

That is a big claim to make, especially since their graphic shows a very small folding radius.

Their small print however clarifies:

It reads:

Creative advertising only, the gap after folding is close to a seamless visual effect. Learn more at our website.

I suspect the same disclaimer will also apply to the “crease-less” claim.

Earlier leaks have suggested the device will have a 50MP main camera, with a cluster of 16MP, 12MP, and 8MP sensors secondary sensors, a 4,400 mAh battery and 66w fast charging, powered by a 5nm Kirin 9000 SoC.

It is expected to have a 6.5 inch 21:9 aspect ratio external screen with a resolution of 2,270×1,160 pixels, and an 8.01-inch 2,480×2,200 pixels inner foldable display.

The leak also suggests the device will feature a dual-front-facing camera with a 16mp+ sensor and no front-facing camera on the inside.

The handset expected to cost at least $2000.