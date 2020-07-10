Huawei is set to release their Huawei Mate 40 series smartphone at the end of the year, but the leaks have already started.

@8090 Life Digital on Weibo has posted what is believed to be a screen protector for the Huawei Mate 40, and that clearly shows a near bezel-less device with what appears to be a waterfall screen.

This is a significant upgrade on the Huawei Mate 30, which featured a notch and only a curved edge.

Previously leaked specs suggest the Huawei Mate 40 will have 66w fast charging, a camera cluster with 5x optical zoom and 55x digital zoom, a Full HD+ OLED screen with 90Hz refresh rate and will be powered by Huawei’s new “Kirin 1020” chipset.

We expect to learn more as the launch date approaches.

Via Seekdevice