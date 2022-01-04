HP announces several new Windows 11 laptops targeting commercial customers

At CES 2022, along with the new Elite Dragonfly G3, HP announced several new Windows 11 devices targeting commercial customers. Read about them below.

The HP Elite x360 1040 G9 and HP EliteBook 1040 G9 have a thin and light chassis with a 16:10 screen aspect ratio, HP Presence with a 5MP camera, a 940nm IR camera, and immersive audio software for voice clarity.

The HP EliteBook 800 G9 Series PCs have an ultra slim chassis, a new 16:10 ratio screen, a larger clickpad, HP Presence with an optional auto-tracking 5MP camera, Audio by Bang & Olufsen, and optional 5G connectivity.

The HP EliteBook 600 G9 Series PCs are powerful, easy to manage, and highly secure PCs that allow easy standardization into existing IT environments.

The HP ProBook 400 G9 Series PCs combine lightweight, upgradeable designs with commercial performance, security, and durability ideal for growing businesses.

The ZBook Firefly 14 G9, HP’s most mobile ZBook workstation, and ZBook Firefly 16 G9 bring professional-level performance, an AI-enhancing webcam, and a 16:10 color-accurate HP DreamColor display to a truly sleek and light mobile workstation. With next-gen Intel Core processors, NVIDIA T550 laptop GPU, and up to 64GB of memory.

Pricing and Availability:

The HP EliteBook x360 1040 G9 and HP EliteBook 1040 G9 are expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

The HP EliteBook x360 830 G9, HP EliteBook 830 G9, HP EliteBook 840 G9, and HP EliteBook 860 G9 are expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

The HP EliteBook 630 G9, HP EliteBook 640 G9, and HP EliteBook 650 G9 are expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

The HP ProBook 440 G9 and HP ProBook 450 G9 are expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to product availability.

HP ZBook Firefly G9 is expected to be available in March. Pricing will be available closer to product availability

Source: HP