HP takes on Apple iMac with the new Envy 32 AiO packing several “world’s first” features

At CES 2020, HP today announced the new Envy 32 AiO desktop featuring several world’s first technologies. Instead of general consumers, HP is targeting creative professionals with this new AiO PC. The HP ENVY 32 All-in-One is powered by up to 65W 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics, upto 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and upto 1 TB SSD or dual storage options.

HP also mentioned that the new ENVY 32 AiO is the first all-in-one to join NVIDIA’s RTX Studio program. RTX Studio PCs combines RTX GPUs with the NVIDIA Studio Stack of specialized SDKs and dedicated Studio Drivers. They meet the hardware and software requirements needed to receive the new RTX Studio badge. The systems and drivers are supported with rigorous hardware and software testing for top creative applications and workflows.

The main highlight of the Envy 32 AiO is its audio setup. HP claims that Envy 32 AiO is the world’s first AiO with loudest volume and the world’s first AiO with Advanced Audio Stream – no extra speakers required. You can enjoy great sound with built-in front-firing tweeters and subwoofer speakers custom tuned by Bang & Olufsen. HP also allows you to easily stream your music from your phone to your PC speakers, even when the PC is off.

Another highlight of the Envy 32 AiO is its display. You can now get this desktop PC with HDR600 4K display with up to 600 nits of brightness 98% DCI-P3 color range support.

Despite packing great display, audio and CPU/GPU for great performance, the Envy 32 AiO looks premium. It features an edge-to-edge glass display resting on a solid aluminum stand, matte Nightfall Black finish, accented with Dark Ash woodgrain, and a heathered acoustic fabric.

The HP Envy 32 AiO is now available for order from Amazon, BestBuy and others starting at $1599.