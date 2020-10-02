Select HP Spectre and ENVY laptops will come with 11th Gen Intel Core processors this fall

Along with the new Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 device, HP today announced that select HP Spectre and ENVY laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and Intel Evo platform verification will be available this fall. Find the details below.
- HP Spectre x360 13: The impressively mobile convertible is even more powerful with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris® Xe graphics, with a 35% CPU performance improvement versus the previous generation to tackle demanding tasks like photo editing or 3D creation, and offers up to 16.5 hours of battery life.
- HP ENVY x360 13: Available for the first time with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, the adaptive, mobile design of this convertible PC is perfect for creators working from home, with HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support, up to 12.75 hours of battery life, and privacy features like a camera shutter, fingerprint reader, mute mic, and HP Sure View26 button built into the all-in-one keyboard.
- HP ENVY 13: Updated with 11th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics this elegant and powerful creator device features an 88% screen-to-body ratio, up to 13 hours of battery life, up to 4K UHD display, fast signaling data speeds and 5K display output with Thunderbolt 4, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
- Also new to the Spectre lineup is the HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G, with up to 4x faster download speeds and up to 2.8x better coverage with HP Dynamic Range.
Pricing and Availability:
- The HP Spectre x360 13 is expected to be available in October via HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. The device is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com in November.
- The HP Spectre x360 13 with 5G module SKU configuration is expected to be available in early 2021 via HP.com. Pricing will be provided closer to availability.
- The HP ENVY x360 13 is expected to be available in November via HP.com for a starting price of $949.99. The device is available now at BestBuy.com.
- HP ENVY 13 is expected to be available in October via HP.com with a starting price of $899.99.
Comments