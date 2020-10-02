HP announces Spectre x360 14 with an optional OLED display and up to 17 hours of battery life

HP today announced the new Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 device with latest Intel processors for impressive performance. The main highlight of the new Spectre x360 14 is its gem-cut and dual chamfer design achieved by precision aluminum CNC machining. It will be available in Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents, and Natural Silver.

Also, the Spectre x360 14 is the first Spectre device to have a 3:2 aspect ratio display. A 90.33% screen-to-body ratioand 100% color calibration with a Delta E of less than two for accurate colors. HP also offers an optional OLED display for 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and a 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut for brighter, richer colors on the screen. This device also comes with both TUV and Eyesafe certifications.

The Spectre x360 14 is the first Spectre with an all-in-one keyboard, featuring a power button, new camera shutter button, HP Command Center, a mute mic, as well as a fingerprint reader.

Other highlights of HP Spectre x360 14:

Co-engineered with Intel, the Spectre x360 14 has been tested, tuned, and verified to meet the requirements of the Intel Evo platform.

The Spectre x360 14 comes with the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processor that delivers an 34% performance improvement, and 79% performance gains with discrete-level integrated Intel Iris X e graphics versus last year’s Spectre x360 13.

The Spectre x360 14 delivers with 3x faster connection speeds with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

The device also supports Thunderbolt 4 for fast signaling data rates.

With HP MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen support and its magnetic attaching function, the Spectre x360 14 is perfect for creation.

The Spectre x360 14 also comes with following software features:

Intelligentially manage power management to optimize productivity with smarter features in-bag detection using Intel Dynamic Tuning to avoid overheating or battery drain when the device is in a bag, and quick hot key access on the all-in-one keyboard for HP Command Center to easily select features like Power Saver mode . And help protect the health of the battery with the Adaptive Battery Optimizer .

to easily select features like . And help protect the health of the battery with the . Focus Mode for multitasking and productivity, dimming the background apps not in use while keep the app currently being used bright. This also helps battery life by dimming other parts of the screen that are not in use, which is also great for privacy.

for multitasking and productivity, dimming the background apps not in use while keep the app currently being used bright. This also helps battery life by dimming other parts of the screen that are not in use, which is also great for privacy. AI Noise Removal with Intel GNA 2.0 for intelligent adaptive noise cancellation, to mute any background noise automatically across communication apps Microsoft Teams and Zoom and audio outputs and inputs like speakers, headphones, and the mic.

with Intel GNA 2.0 for intelligent adaptive noise cancellation, to mute any background noise automatically across communication apps Microsoft Teams and Zoom and audio outputs and inputs like speakers, headphones, and the mic. Smart Sense in HP Command Center, which optimizes and adapts the system for performance, acoustics, and temperature automatically, based on the application being used and the placement of the laptop.

in HP Command Center, which optimizes and adapts the system for performance, acoustics, and temperature automatically, based on the application being used and the placement of the laptop. Auto Color, the newest setting in HP Display Control, will automatically switch to the optimal color space for the best viewing experience based on the content being viewed. This means the device will switch from the DCI-P3 color space when watching a movie, to sRGB for surfing the Internet, to Adobe RGB when printing and imaging.

Pricing and Availability:

The HP Spectre x360 14 is expected to be available in October via HP.com for a starting price of $1,199.99. The device is also expected to be available at Best Buy and BestBuy.com in November.

Source: HP