HP has officially launched its HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR headset.

It features additional eye tracking and face view camera sensors and more.

The headset can use its additional sensors to sense eye movement, expression, heart rate and “cognitive load” and offers feature such as foveated rendering for a lifelike VR experience.

“By capturing user responses in real time, you can generate insights and adapt each user’s experience,” HP notes.

“HMD firmware safeguards sensor data at every moment of capture and no data is stored on the headset. HP Omnicept powered applications help ensure the capture and transfer of data comply with GDPR and keep user data confidential,” HP suggests.

HP feels its headset is so special it is seeking a 2% revenue-sharing deal with developers for any application created specifically for the device.

See all the detail in HP’s spec sheet here.

The HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR headset is expected to hit the market in early 2021.

Via UploadVR