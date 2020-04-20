New HP Pavilion x360 14 now comes with optional 4G LTE and 10th gen Intel CPUs

HP today announced the updated HP Pavilion x360 14 series convertibles. As expected, HP has included 10th gen Intel processors for improved performance and battery life. HP will be selling two models of Pavilion x360 14, one for $499 and another for $749. Both the models will feature 14-inch touch display with 360 degree hinge and 13 hours of battery life.

The low-end HP Pavilion x360 14 model will have HD display, Intel i3-1005G1 processor, 8 GB DDR4-3200 RAM and 128 GB storage. The mid-range HP Pavilion x360 14 model will have FHD display, Intel i5-1035G1 processor, 8 GB DDR4-3200 RAM and 256 GB storage.

In terms of connectivity, the HP Pavilion x360 14 will come with a USB Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 support, two USB Type-A ports, a headphone port, and a HDMI port.

In May, HP will also be selling a high-end model with optional 4G LTE and up to 1TB storage.

