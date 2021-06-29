HP announces Pavilion Aero 13, its lightest consumer laptop at less than 1 kilogram

HP today announced Pavilion Aero 13, its lightest consumer laptop at less than 1 kilogram. The Pavilion Aero 13 laptop features a full magnesium aluminum chassis and a 4-sided narrow bezel for a durable and premium design. This new laptop is powered by up to the latest AMD Ryzen 7 5800U Mobile Processor with AMD Radeon Graphics and up to 10.5 hours of battery life.
- The Pavilion Aero 13 is the company’s first 13.3-inch diagonal laptop with a 16:10 Aspect Ratio and 2.5k resolution, 400 nits of brightness, and with 100% sRGB for a wider color palette.
- The device features water-based paint, which helps reduce VOC emissions, and its outer box and fiber cushions are 100% sustainably sourced and recyclable.
- The Pavilion 13 Aero is also EPEAT Gold Registered and Energy Star Certified, and is part of HP Planet Partners, an easy and secure way to collect used products for resale and recycling to create a more circular, low-carbon economy.
Pricing and Availability:
- The HP Pavilion Aero 13 will be available in Pale Rose Gold, Warm Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver colors in July at HP.com for a starting price of $749.
Source: HP
