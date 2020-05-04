HP announces OMEN 25L and 30L gaming desktops with liquid cooler options for the CPU

HP today announced two new OMEN gaming desktops, the OMEN 25L and 30L. The 25L and 30L refers to 25 and 30-liter options allowing gamers to select their hardware based on their needs. The 30L model comes with a tempered-glass front bezel and EMI-coated glass side panel. Both the desktops are powered by latest 10th gen Intel processors and latest GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. You can find more details about these new desktops below.

Powerful Performance : Never skip a beat with incredible visuals powered by up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. Harness the computing power a game needs with up to the new 10 th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K with up to 5.3GHz, 10 cores and 20 threads or up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 3900 desktop processors, which showcase “Zen 2” core architecture and 7nm process technology.

: Never skip a beat with incredible visuals powered by up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. Harness the computing power a game needs with up to the new 10 Gen Intel Core i9-10900K with up to 5.3GHz, 10 cores and 20 threads or up to the latest AMD Ryzen 9 3900 desktop processors, which showcase “Zen 2” core architecture and 7nm process technology. Top Tier Components: Cooler Master makes their OMEN debut with optional configurable 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options for the CPU and up to a 750W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Platinum PSU. Colorfully and mightily outfit the interior with up to 64GB of HyperX FURY DDR4-3200Mhz XMP memory with RBG. Enjoy lightning quick access to important files with top-tier storage by way of up to two 2TB WD_Black PCIe M.2 SSDs.

Cooler Master makes their OMEN debut with optional configurable 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooler options for the CPU and up to a 750W Cooler Master 80 PLUS Platinum PSU. Colorfully and mightily outfit the interior with up to 64GB of HyperX FURY DDR4-3200Mhz XMP memory with RBG. Enjoy lightning quick access to important files with top-tier storage by way of up to two 2TB WD_Black PCIe M.2 SSDs. OMEN Command Center Integration: Customize to perfection with lighting control for up to six zones, including front logo, front fan, interior lighting, CPU cooler, memory and graphics, along with five unique lighting modes. Intelligent Overclocking promotes the best performance possible by utilizing a patented algorithm to identify the highest optimal setting for your CPU and automatically overclocks it for you. Fan Control comes with a quiet, normal, and turbo setting for added cooling control. Comes with the latest OMEN Command Center features: Remote Play, My Games, Profiles, Coaching and Rewards.

The OMEN 25L Desktop will start at $899.99 while the OMEN 30L Desktop will start at $1199.99. Both the desktops will be available from tomorrow.

Source: HP