HP announces new ENVY Desktop PC with one touch tool-less expandability

At CES 2022, HP today announced the new ENVY Desktop PC powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. With the Thunderbolt port, you have the ability to connect up to four 4K monitors. Another highlight of this desktop is its one touch tool-less expandability for easy upgradeability

HP has also included some new software experiences in the new ENVY Desktop PC:

Create seamlessly with HP Palette, which includes Duet for HP to use your tablet, phone, or PC as a second display.

HP QuickDrop, an easy-to-use app that lets you transfer files between devices.

HP ENVY Desktop PC is expected to be available in the Spring at HP.com. The device will also be available at Amazon, Costco.com, and other US retailers in the Spring. Pricing will be available closer to product availability

Source: HP