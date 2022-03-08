After announcing the presentation last week, Apple’s latest event, which promises “Peek Performance” is just a few short hours away, so here’s when and where to watch it.

Kicking off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET / 6 pm GTM, today, the 8th of March, Apple’s latest event broadcasts in just a few short hours so make sure that you’re watching, or following our coverage, so don’t miss out on what’s likely to be some of the biggest tech announcements of the year so far.

As for where to watch the event, you can tune in either on Apple’s events website, via the Apple TV app, or via the livestream on Apple’s YouTube channel, which we’ve handily embedded below.

After announcing the event, Apple has been doing their best to keep a lid on all the leaks, however, we’ve still seen enough to be pretty confident that the event will debut the iPhone SE 3, a new iPad Air, and new Macs featuring the company’s M2 chip.

It’s also believed that during the event, Apple may reveal their upcoming VR/AR headset, thanks to Greg Joswiak who promised that we’ll see the titular “peek performance,” alongside a teasing video that shows off what looks like an AR walk around the company’s logo.