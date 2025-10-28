How To Use Windows File Recovery In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Losing important files can be a frustrating experience. Fortunately, Windows 11 includes a built-in tool called Windows File Recovery that can help you retrieve accidentally deleted files from your hard drive, SSD, USB drive, and even SD cards. This powerful command-line utility, available through the Microsoft Store, offers various recovery modes to suit different data loss scenarios.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough on how to effectively use Windows File Recovery in Windows 11, ensuring you have the best chance of recovering your valuable data. We’ll cover everything from downloading and installing the tool to understanding its different modes and advanced options.

How Can I Recover Deleted Files Using Windows File Recovery?

Installing Windows File Recovery

Before you can begin recovering files, you need to download and install the Windows File Recovery tool from the Microsoft Store.

Open the Microsoft Store app on your Windows 11 computer. Search for “Windows File Recovery”. Click the “Get” button to download and install the application. Once installed, click “Open” to launch the application. Note that it opens in the Command Prompt.

Understanding Recovery Modes

Windows File Recovery offers two primary modes: Regular and Extensive. The best mode depends on the file system and the extent of data loss.

Regular Mode: Use this mode for recently deleted files on NTFS file systems. It’s faster and more efficient when the file hasn’t been overwritten.

Use this mode for recently deleted files on NTFS file systems. It’s faster and more efficient when the file hasn’t been overwritten. Extensive Mode: This mode is more thorough and suitable for recovering files from severely damaged drives, formatted drives, or when you’ve been unable to find files using Regular mode. It works on NTFS, FAT, exFAT, and ReFS file systems.

Constructing the Recovery Command

The Windows File Recovery tool uses a command-line interface. The basic command structure is:

winfr source-drive: destination-drive: [/mode] [/switches]

source-drive: is the drive where the deleted files were located.

is the drive where the deleted files were located. destination-drive: is the drive where you want to save the recovered files (must be different from the source drive).

is the drive where you want to save the recovered files (must be different from the source drive). /mode specifies the recovery mode (e.g., /regular or /extensive ).

specifies the recovery mode (e.g., or ). /switches are additional parameters to filter the search (e.g., /n <filename> to search for a specific file).

Performing a Regular Mode Recovery

For a quick and simple recovery of recently deleted files:

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Type the following command, replacing C: with your source drive and D: with your destination drive (ensure D: has enough free space):

winfr C: D: /regular /n myfile.docx

This command attempts to recover a file named “myfile.docx” from the C: drive and saves it to the D: drive using Regular mode.

Press Enter to execute the command. Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm and start the recovery process.

Performing an Extensive Mode Recovery

For more complex recovery scenarios:

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Type the following command, replacing C: with your source drive and D: with your destination drive:

winfr C: D: /extensive /n *.jpg /n *.png

This command attempts to recover all JPG and PNG image files from the C: drive and saves them to the D: drive using Extensive mode.

Press Enter to execute the command. Follow the on-screen prompts. Extensive mode will take significantly longer than Regular mode.

Filtering Recovery Results

You can use switches to filter the recovery process and target specific files or file types:

/n <filename> : Recovers a specific file by name (e.g., /n important_document.txt ).

: Recovers a specific file by name (e.g., ). /n *<extension> : Recovers all files with a specific extension (e.g., /n *.docx for all Word documents).

: Recovers all files with a specific extension (e.g., for all Word documents). /n <folder> : Recovers all files within a specific folder (e.g., /n "Documents\MyFolder" ).

: Recovers all files within a specific folder (e.g., ). /filetype <filetype> : Recover files of a specific type (e.g., /filetype PDF ).

Tips for Successful File Recovery

Act quickly: The sooner you attempt recovery after deleting a file, the higher the chance of success.

The sooner you attempt recovery after deleting a file, the higher the chance of success. Avoid using the source drive: Minimize writing new data to the drive where the deleted files were located to prevent overwriting.

Minimize writing new data to the drive where the deleted files were located to prevent overwriting. Use a separate destination drive: Always recover files to a different drive than the source drive.

Always recover files to a different drive than the source drive. Check recovered files: After recovery, carefully inspect the recovered files to ensure they are not corrupted.

After recovery, carefully inspect the recovered files to ensure they are not corrupted. Experiment with modes and filters: If the initial recovery attempt fails, try using a different mode or refining your search filters.

Comparison of Recovery Modes

Feature Regular Mode Extensive Mode File Systems NTFS NTFS, FAT, exFAT, ReFS Recovery Speed Faster Slower Use Case Recently deleted files, healthy NTFS drive Damaged drives, formatted drives, complex scenarios Accuracy High for recent deletions Lower, but more comprehensive

Recovering Lost Files in Windows 11

Windows File Recovery offers a powerful, albeit command-line based, solution for retrieving deleted files. Understanding its modes and switches allows you to tailor the recovery process to your specific needs and increase your chances of successfully restoring your lost data.

FAQ

Can Windows File Recovery recover permanently deleted files? Windows File Recovery can recover permanently deleted files if they haven’t been overwritten. The sooner you run the recovery, the better.

Does Windows File Recovery work on external drives? Yes, it works on external hard drives, USB drives, and SD cards.

What if I can’t remember the exact file name? Use wildcards in the /n switch, like /n *partoffilename*.docx . You can also recover all files of a certain type.

Is Windows File Recovery free to use? Yes, Windows File Recovery is a free tool provided by Microsoft.

Where are the recovered files saved? The recovered files are saved to the destination drive you specify in the command.

