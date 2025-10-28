How To Turn On Dark Mode In Windows 11: Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Dark mode has become increasingly popular for its aesthetic appeal and potential benefits for eye strain, especially during nighttime use. Windows 11 offers a seamless way to switch to dark mode, transforming your desktop and applications with a sleek, darker theme. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to enable dark mode on your Windows 11 system and customize it to your preferences.

Whether you’re looking to reduce eye strain, save battery life on your laptop, or simply prefer the look and feel of a darker interface, turning on dark mode in Windows 11 is a quick and easy process. Let’s explore the different methods to activate dark mode and tailor it to suit your individual needs.

Want to Enable Dark Mode on Windows 11?

Using the Settings App

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I on your keyboard. Alternatively, you can search for “Settings” in the Start menu. Click on “Personalization”. This option is located in the left-hand sidebar of the Settings app. Select “Colors”. This will open the color settings for your Windows 11 system. Choose “Dark” from the “Choose your mode” dropdown menu. This will immediately switch your system to dark mode.

Using the Quick Settings Menu

Open the Quick Settings menu. Click on the battery, network, or volume icon in the system tray (bottom-right corner of your screen). Click the “Dark mode” quick action button. If you don’t see the “Dark mode” button, you may need to expand the Quick Settings menu by clicking the “Edit quick actions” button. Then, add the Dark mode option.

Customizing Dark Mode

Choose a custom mode. Within the “Colors” settings, you can select “Custom” from the “Choose your mode” dropdown. This allows you to set a different mode for your Windows default app mode and Windows default mode. For instance, you can use light mode for apps and dark mode for the overall Windows interface, or vice-versa.

Within the “Colors” settings, you can select “Custom” from the “Choose your mode” dropdown. This allows you to set a different mode for your Windows default app mode and Windows default mode. For instance, you can use light mode for apps and dark mode for the overall Windows interface, or vice-versa. Adjust accent colors. You can also customize the accent color used throughout Windows 11. Choose an accent color that complements the dark theme for a personalized look. You can let Windows pick an accent color based on your background, or manually choose one.

Scheduling Dark Mode

Unfortunately, Windows 11 does not have a built-in scheduling feature for dark mode. However, you can use third-party apps from the Microsoft Store to automate the process of switching between light and dark mode at specific times. Some popular options include:

Auto Dark Mode: This app allows you to schedule dark mode based on sunrise/sunset or custom times.

This app allows you to schedule dark mode based on sunrise/sunset or custom times. Dark Auto Theme: Similar to Auto Dark Mode, this app provides scheduling options and additional customization features.

Tips

Some applications may have their own dark mode settings that need to be enabled separately. Check the settings menu of each app to see if a dark mode option is available.

If you’re experiencing issues with dark mode not applying correctly, try restarting your computer.

Keep your Windows 11 system updated to ensure you have the latest features and bug fixes related to dark mode.

Enjoy the Dark Side

Turning on dark mode in Windows 11 is a straightforward process that can enhance your viewing experience. Whether you choose to use the Settings app or the Quick Settings menu, switching to a darker theme is just a few clicks away.

FAQ

How do I turn off dark mode in Windows 11? You can turn off dark mode by following the same steps as turning it on, but selecting “Light” from the “Choose your mode” dropdown in the Settings app or clicking the “Dark mode” button in the Quick Settings menu.

Does dark mode save battery life on laptops? Yes, dark mode can potentially save battery life on laptops with OLED or AMOLED screens. These screen types only illuminate the pixels that are displaying color, so using a darker theme reduces the overall power consumption.

Can I schedule dark mode to turn on automatically at night? Windows 11 does not have a native scheduling feature for dark mode, but you can use third-party apps from the Microsoft Store to automate the process.

Why is dark mode not working for all my apps? Some applications may have their own dark mode settings that need to be enabled separately. Check the settings menu of each app to see if a dark mode option is available. Also, some older apps might not fully support dark mode.

Is dark mode better for my eyes? While dark mode can reduce eye strain in low-light conditions, it’s not a guaranteed solution for everyone. Some people find that dark mode actually increases eye strain, so it’s best to experiment and see what works best for you.

Related reading