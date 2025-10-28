How To Check GPU Temp: A Step-by-Step Guide For Monitoring Graphics Card Temperature

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Monitoring your GPU temperature is crucial for maintaining the health and performance of your graphics card. Overheating can lead to reduced performance, system instability, and even permanent damage. Fortunately, checking your GPU temperature is a straightforward process that can be accomplished using built-in tools and third-party software.

This guide provides a step-by-step walkthrough of different methods for monitoring your GPU temperature, ensuring you can keep your graphics card running smoothly and prevent potential issues. Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a casual user, understanding how to check your GPU temperature is an essential skill.

How Do I Check My GPU Temperature?

Using the Task Manager (Windows 10/11)

Windows Task Manager provides a quick and easy way to monitor your GPU temperature without installing any additional software.

Open Task Manager: Press Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager, or right-click on the taskbar and select “Task Manager.” Navigate to the Performance Tab: Click on the “Performance” tab. Select Your GPU: In the left sidebar, select your GPU. If you have multiple GPUs, choose the one you want to monitor. View the Temperature: Your GPU temperature will be displayed in the right pane under the “GPU” section. Look for a reading labeled “Temperature.”

Using AMD Radeon Software

If you have an AMD graphics card, you can use the AMD Radeon Software to monitor your GPU temperature.

Open AMD Radeon Software: Right-click on your desktop and select “AMD Radeon Software.” Alternatively, search for it in the Windows Start Menu. Navigate to the Performance Tab: Click on the “Performance” tab at the top. Select “Metrics Overlay”: In the Performance tab, select “Metrics Overlay.” Enable “Show Metrics Overlay”: Toggle the “Show Metrics Overlay” option to “On.” This will display real-time performance metrics, including GPU temperature, in the corner of your screen while gaming or using other GPU-intensive applications.

Using NVIDIA GeForce Experience

If you have an NVIDIA graphics card, you can use NVIDIA GeForce Experience to monitor your GPU temperature.

Open NVIDIA GeForce Experience: Search for “GeForce Experience” in the Windows Start Menu and open it. Enable In-Game Overlay: Click on the “Settings” (gear icon) in the top right corner. Enable “In-Game Overlay”: Make sure the “In-Game Overlay” option is toggled to “On.” Open the Overlay In-Game: While in a game, press Alt + Z to open the in-game overlay. Navigate to Performance Monitoring: Click on the “Performance” tile. Select Metrics: Choose which metrics you want to monitor, including GPU temperature, and they will be displayed on-screen.

Using Third-Party Monitoring Software

Several third-party software options provide detailed GPU monitoring and customization. Here are a couple of popular choices:

MSI Afterburner: A widely used tool for overclocking and monitoring graphics cards. It displays detailed information about your GPU, including temperature, clock speeds, and fan speeds.

Download and install MSI Afterburner from the official MSI website. Open MSI Afterburner. The main interface will display your GPU temperature in real-time.

HWMonitor: A lightweight hardware monitoring program that provides comprehensive information about your system, including GPU temperature.

Download and install HWMonitor from the CPUID website. Open HWMonitor. Scroll down to find your GPU in the list. The temperature will be displayed under the GPU section.

Understanding GPU Temperature Ranges

Knowing what temperature range is safe for your GPU is essential for preventing damage. Here’s a general guideline:

FAQ

