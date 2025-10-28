How To Run A Virus Scan On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

“`markdown Keeping your Windows 11 system safe from malware and viruses is crucial for protecting your data and ensuring smooth performance. Fortunately, Windows 11 comes equipped with a built-in antivirus program, Windows Security (formerly Windows Defender), that provides comprehensive protection. This guide will walk you through the process of running a virus scan on your Windows 11 computer, ensuring your system remains secure.

This guide covers everything from performing quick scans for immediate threats to conducting full scans for a more thorough examination. We’ll also explore how to update your virus definitions to stay protected against the latest threats and how to customize your scan options for a more tailored approach to security. Let’s dive in and learn how to keep your Windows 11 system safe and secure.

How Do I Scan for Viruses on Windows 11?

Performing a Quick Scan

A quick scan is a fast way to check for recent threats in common areas of your system.

Click the Start button. Type “Windows Security” and press Enter. In the Windows Security window, click on Virus & threat protection. Click the Quick scan button. Windows Security will immediately begin scanning your system. Review the scan results once the process is complete. If any threats are found, follow the recommended actions to remove or quarantine them.

Running a Full Scan

A full scan provides a more comprehensive check of your entire system, including all files and running programs.

Click the Start button. Type “Windows Security” and press Enter. In the Windows Security window, click on Virus & threat protection. Click Scan options. Select Full scan and click the Scan now button. This process can take a considerable amount of time, depending on the size of your hard drive and the number of files. Monitor the scan progress and review the results. Address any detected threats by following the on-screen instructions.

Performing a Custom Scan

A custom scan allows you to specify which folders or drives to scan.

Click the Start button. Type “Windows Security” and press Enter. In the Windows Security window, click on Virus & threat protection. Click Scan options. Select Custom scan and click the Scan now button. Choose the specific folders or drives you want to scan, then click Select Folder. Review the scan results and take appropriate action if any threats are found.

Updating Virus Definitions

Keeping your virus definitions up-to-date is essential for protecting against the latest threats.

Click the Start button. Type “Windows Security” and press Enter. In the Windows Security window, click on Virus & threat protection. Under “Virus & threat protection updates”, click Check for updates. Windows Security will automatically download and install the latest virus definitions.

Scheduling Scans

Scheduling regular scans helps ensure your system is consistently protected.

Click the Start button. Type “Task Scheduler” and press Enter. In the Task Scheduler window, click Create Basic Task (in the Actions pane on the right). Give the task a name (e.g., “Windows Security Scan”) and click Next. Choose the trigger for the task (e.g., Daily, Weekly) and click Next. Set the schedule details (e.g., time and day) and click Next. Select Start a program and click Next. In the “Program/script” field, enter C:\Program Files\Windows Defender\MpCmdRun.exe . In the “Add arguments (optional)” field, enter -Scan -ScanType 2 . This argument specifies a full scan. For a quick scan, use -Scan -ScanType 1 . Click Next. Review the task details and click Finish.

Tips for Effective Virus Scanning

Regularly update your virus definitions: New threats emerge constantly, so keep your definitions current.

New threats emerge constantly, so keep your definitions current. Run full scans periodically: A full scan provides a more thorough check than a quick scan.

A full scan provides a more thorough check than a quick scan. Be cautious of suspicious files and websites: Avoid downloading files from untrusted sources or visiting potentially harmful websites.

Avoid downloading files from untrusted sources or visiting potentially harmful websites. Enable real-time protection: Windows Security’s real-time protection monitors your system for threats in the background.

Windows Security’s real-time protection monitors your system for threats in the background. Consider using a second opinion scanner: If you suspect your system is infected, use a reputable third-party scanner for a second opinion.

Scan Types Compared

| Scan Type | Scope | Speed | Use Case

FAQ

