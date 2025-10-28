How To Run A Virus Scan On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide
“`markdown Keeping your Windows 11 system safe from malware and viruses is crucial for protecting your data and ensuring smooth performance. Fortunately, Windows 11 comes equipped with a built-in antivirus program, Windows Security (formerly Windows Defender), that provides comprehensive protection. This guide will walk you through the process of running a virus scan on your Windows 11 computer, ensuring your system remains secure.
This guide covers everything from performing quick scans for immediate threats to conducting full scans for a more thorough examination. We’ll also explore how to update your virus definitions to stay protected against the latest threats and how to customize your scan options for a more tailored approach to security. Let’s dive in and learn how to keep your Windows 11 system safe and secure.
How Do I Scan for Viruses on Windows 11?
Performing a Quick Scan
A quick scan is a fast way to check for recent threats in common areas of your system.
- Click the Start button.
- Type “Windows Security” and press Enter.
- In the Windows Security window, click on Virus & threat protection.
- Click the Quick scan button. Windows Security will immediately begin scanning your system.
- Review the scan results once the process is complete. If any threats are found, follow the recommended actions to remove or quarantine them.
Running a Full Scan
A full scan provides a more comprehensive check of your entire system, including all files and running programs.
- Click the Start button.
- Type “Windows Security” and press Enter.
- In the Windows Security window, click on Virus & threat protection.
- Click Scan options.
- Select Full scan and click the Scan now button. This process can take a considerable amount of time, depending on the size of your hard drive and the number of files.
- Monitor the scan progress and review the results. Address any detected threats by following the on-screen instructions.
Performing a Custom Scan
A custom scan allows you to specify which folders or drives to scan.
- Click the Start button.
- Type “Windows Security” and press Enter.
- In the Windows Security window, click on Virus & threat protection.
- Click Scan options.
- Select Custom scan and click the Scan now button.
- Choose the specific folders or drives you want to scan, then click Select Folder.
- Review the scan results and take appropriate action if any threats are found.
Updating Virus Definitions
Keeping your virus definitions up-to-date is essential for protecting against the latest threats.
- Click the Start button.
- Type “Windows Security” and press Enter.
- In the Windows Security window, click on Virus & threat protection.
- Under “Virus & threat protection updates”, click Check for updates.
- Windows Security will automatically download and install the latest virus definitions.
Scheduling Scans
Scheduling regular scans helps ensure your system is consistently protected.
- Click the Start button.
- Type “Task Scheduler” and press Enter.
- In the Task Scheduler window, click Create Basic Task (in the Actions pane on the right).
- Give the task a name (e.g., “Windows Security Scan”) and click Next.
- Choose the trigger for the task (e.g., Daily, Weekly) and click Next.
- Set the schedule details (e.g., time and day) and click Next.
- Select Start a program and click Next.
- In the “Program/script” field, enter
C:\Program Files\Windows Defender\MpCmdRun.exe.
- In the “Add arguments (optional)” field, enter
-Scan -ScanType 2. This argument specifies a full scan. For a quick scan, use
-Scan -ScanType 1.
- Click Next.
- Review the task details and click Finish.
Tips for Effective Virus Scanning
- Regularly update your virus definitions: New threats emerge constantly, so keep your definitions current.
- Run full scans periodically: A full scan provides a more thorough check than a quick scan.
- Be cautious of suspicious files and websites: Avoid downloading files from untrusted sources or visiting potentially harmful websites.
- Enable real-time protection: Windows Security’s real-time protection monitors your system for threats in the background.
- Consider using a second opinion scanner: If you suspect your system is infected, use a reputable third-party scanner for a second opinion.
Scan Types Compared
| Scan Type | Scope | Speed | Use Case
