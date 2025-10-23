How To Use Video Editor On Windows 11: A Beginner's Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows 11 comes equipped with a surprisingly capable, built-in video editor that’s perfect for beginners. This tool allows you to perform basic video editing tasks without the need for expensive or complicated software. This guide will walk you through the essential steps of using the Windows 11 video editor to create engaging videos.

Whether you’re looking to trim clips, add music, create simple movies, or just get familiar with video editing, this guide will provide you with a solid foundation. We’ll cover everything from importing your footage to exporting your finished product, ensuring you can confidently navigate the Windows 11 video editor and create the videos you envision.

What Can You Do With The Windows 11 Video Editor?

Launching the Video Editor

Click the Start button. Type “Video Editor” in the search bar. Click the Video Editor app to launch it.

Starting a New Project

Click the New project button. Give your project a name in the Name your video window. Click OK.

Importing Video Clips and Photos

Click the Add button in the Project library. Choose the source from which you want to import your media (From this PC, From my collection, or From the web). Navigate to the location of your video clips and photos. Select the files you want to import. Click Open.

Adding Clips to the Storyboard

Drag and drop the imported clips from the Project library to the Storyboard at the bottom of the screen. Alternatively, right-click on a clip in the Project library and select Place in storyboard.

Trimming Video Clips

Select the clip in the Storyboard that you want to trim. Click the Trim button. Drag the white handles on the timeline to adjust the start and end points of the clip. Click Done when you’re satisfied with the trim.

Adding Titles and Text

Select the clip in the Storyboard where you want to add a title. Click the Text button. Choose a text style from the options provided. Type your text in the text box. Adjust the layout, font, and size as desired. Click Done.

Adding Music and Audio

Click the Custom audio button. Click the Add audio file button. Select the audio file you want to add. Adjust the volume and start time as needed. Click Done.

Adding Motion and Effects

Select the clip in the Storyboard to which you want to add motion or effects. Click the Motion button to add camera motion effects. Click the Effects button to add visual effects. Choose the desired motion or effect from the options provided. Adjust the intensity and duration as needed. Click Done.

Adding Filters

Select the clip in the Storyboard to which you want to add a filter. Click the Filters button. Choose a filter from the options provided. Adjust the intensity as needed. Click Done.

Exporting Your Video

Click the Finish video button. Choose the video quality (e.g., High, Medium, Low). Click Export. Choose a location to save your video. Give your video a name. Click Export.

Windows 11 Video Editor: Feature Comparison

Feature Windows 11 Video Editor Paid Video Editing Software Price Free Paid Ease of Use Very Easy Moderate to Difficult Basic Editing Yes Yes Advanced Editing No Yes Special Effects Limited Extensive Export Options Limited Extensive

Tips For Better Video Editing

Plan your video: Before you start editing, outline your video’s structure and key points.

Before you start editing, outline your video’s structure and key points. Use high-quality footage: Start with the best possible video and audio quality.

Start with the best possible video and audio quality. Keep it concise: Trim unnecessary footage to keep your audience engaged.

Trim unnecessary footage to keep your audience engaged. Use transitions sparingly: Subtle transitions are more effective than flashy ones.

Subtle transitions are more effective than flashy ones. Pay attention to audio: Ensure your audio is clear and balanced.

Mastering Video Editing on Windows 11

The Windows 11 video editor provides a user-friendly environment for basic video editing tasks. By following this guide, you should be well-equipped to create and share your own videos. With practice, you can enhance your skills and produce more sophisticated content.

FAQ

Is the Windows 11 video editor free? Yes, the Windows 11 video editor is completely free and comes pre-installed with the operating system.

Can I add music to my videos using the Windows 11 video editor? Yes, you can add custom audio files to your videos, adjusting the volume and start time as needed.

What file formats does the Windows 11 video editor support? The Windows 11 video editor supports common video formats such as MP4, AVI, and MOV, as well as image formats like JPG and PNG.

Can I trim video clips in the Windows 11 video editor? Yes, you can easily trim video clips by using the trim tool and adjusting the start and end points of the clip.

How do I export my finished video in the Windows 11 video editor? You can export your video by clicking the “Finish video” button, choosing the desired quality, and selecting a location to save the file.

