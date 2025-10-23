Adjusting Brightness Settings In Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Having the right brightness on your Windows 10 computer is essential for comfortable viewing and preserving battery life. Too bright, and it can strain your eyes; too dim, and you’ll struggle to see what’s on the screen. Fortunately, Windows 10 offers several easy ways to adjust the brightness to suit your environment and preferences.

This guide will walk you through multiple methods for adjusting the brightness settings in Windows 10, from using the Action Center to keyboard shortcuts and even tweaking advanced display settings. Whether you’re on a laptop, desktop, or tablet, you’ll find the perfect way to optimize your screen’s brightness.

How Do I Change the Brightness on My Windows 10 Computer?

Using the Action Center

The Action Center provides quick access to commonly used settings, including brightness.

Click the Action Center icon in the bottom-right corner of your screen (it looks like a speech bubble). Locate the brightness tile. It may display as a sun icon or a percentage. Click the brightness tile repeatedly to increase or decrease the brightness in increments. You may need to click “Expand” first to see the brightness tile.

Using Keyboard Shortcuts

Many laptops have dedicated keyboard shortcuts for adjusting brightness.

Look for the brightness keys on your keyboard. They usually have a sun icon. Press the Fn key (if required) and the brightness key to increase or decrease the brightness. The Fn key is often located near the bottom-left corner of the keyboard.

Adjusting Brightness in Settings

The Settings app provides more granular control over your display settings.

Click the Start button and select the Settings icon (it looks like a gear). Click on System. Select Display from the left-hand menu. Use the brightness slider to adjust the brightness to your desired level.

Adjusting Brightness in the Control Panel (Older Versions)

While less common, the Control Panel is still an option for older Windows 10 versions.

Search for “Control Panel” in the Start Menu and open it. Click on Hardware and Sound. Under “Power Options,” you may find an option to adjust screen brightness. If not, click on “Change plan settings” next to your currently selected power plan. You should then see a brightness slider at the bottom of the window. Adjust it to your liking.

Using Windows Mobility Center (Laptops Only)

The Windows Mobility Center provides quick access to essential laptop settings.

Press the Windows key + X to open the Quick Link menu. Select Mobility Center. Use the brightness slider to adjust the brightness.

Adjusting Brightness on an External Monitor

If you’re using an external monitor, you’ll typically adjust the brightness using the monitor’s physical buttons or on-screen menu.

Locate the buttons on your monitor. They are usually on the front, side, or bottom. Press the Menu button to open the on-screen menu. Navigate to the Brightness or Picture settings. Use the buttons to adjust the brightness to your desired level. Consult your monitor’s manual for specific instructions.

Adjusting Brightness Through the Graphics Card Control Panel

Your graphics card (NVIDIA, AMD, Intel) also has its own control panel that can adjust brightness.

Right-click on your desktop and select either “NVIDIA Control Panel”, “AMD Radeon Settings”, or “Intel Graphics Settings”. Navigate to the Display or Color Settings section. Adjust the brightness slider to your preference.

Tips for Optimal Brightness

Consider your environment: Adjust the brightness based on the ambient light in your room. Brighter environments require higher brightness levels.

Adjust the brightness based on the ambient light in your room. Brighter environments require higher brightness levels. Use the Night Light feature: Windows 10’s Night Light feature reduces blue light, which can help reduce eye strain in the evening.

Windows 10’s Night Light feature reduces blue light, which can help reduce eye strain in the evening. Check your power plan: Some power plans may automatically adjust brightness to conserve battery life. Customize your power plan settings to your preferences.

Some power plans may automatically adjust brightness to conserve battery life. Customize your power plan settings to your preferences. Keep your display drivers updated: Outdated display drivers can sometimes cause brightness issues. Make sure you have the latest drivers installed.

Comparison of Brightness Adjustment Methods

Method Pros Cons Action Center Quick and easy access Limited adjustment options Keyboard Shortcuts Convenient for laptops Requires dedicated keys; may not be available on all models Settings App Granular control over display settings Requires navigating through menus Control Panel Alternative method for older versions Can be less intuitive than the Settings app Windows Mobility Center Quick access to laptop-specific settings Only available on laptops External Monitor Buttons Direct control over monitor settings Varies by monitor model Graphics Card Control Panel Allows for more advanced color and display adjustments Can be complex for novice users

Finding the Perfect Screen Brightness

Adjusting the brightness in Windows 10 is simple, with several methods available to suit your needs. Experiment with the different options to find the brightness level that is most comfortable for your eyes and optimizes your viewing experience.

FAQ

How do I fix my brightness control on Windows 10? Make sure your display drivers are up to date. You can also try restarting your computer or checking your power plan settings.

Why is my brightness not changing on Windows 10? This could be due to outdated drivers, a malfunctioning display adapter, or incorrect power settings.

How do I adjust the brightness on Windows 10 without a slider? You can use keyboard shortcuts, the Action Center, or the graphics card control panel.

Why is my screen so dark even at full brightness? Check if Night Light is enabled, or if a custom color profile is causing the issue. Also, check your graphics card control panel settings.

