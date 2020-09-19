Three weeks ago Microsoft announced several new features for Microsoft Teams users across the world.

One of these brand-new features was Spotlight. With Spotlight, presenters can lock their video as the main view for all meeting participants.

This helps the presenter control the main video feed that a participant sees during the meeting. This is different from “Pin participant”, which allows an individual to pin a video feed for their own view but not for the view of all meeting participants.

The feature is particularly useful in an education setting or with presentations over Teams.

Today Mike Tholfsen from Microsoft Education posted a step-by-step tutorial on how to use Spotlight in Microsoft Teams meeting.

The feature should be rolling out now to all Teams users. Read about the other great new collaboration features in Teams here.