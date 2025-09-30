How To Use SFC Scannow To Repair Windows System Files

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The System File Checker (SFC) scannow command is a powerful built-in tool in Windows that allows you to scan for and restore corrupted or missing system files. System file corruption can lead to a variety of problems, including system instability, crashes, and even boot failures. Fortunately, running the SFC scannow command is a relatively straightforward process that can often resolve these issues.

This guide will walk you through the steps on how to effectively use the SFC scannow command, understand its output, and troubleshoot any potential problems you might encounter. By following these instructions, you can maintain a healthy and stable Windows operating system.

How Do I Run SFC Scannow to Fix Windows?

Preparing to Run SFC Scannow

Before initiating the scan, it’s a good idea to perform a few preliminary steps:

Save your work: Ensure all open documents and applications are saved to prevent data loss in case a restart is required. Close unnecessary programs: Close any applications that are not essential to free up system resources and potentially speed up the scan. Run as Administrator: SFC Scannow requires administrative privileges to function correctly.

Running SFC Scannow

Here’s how to execute the SFC scannow command:

Open Command Prompt as Administrator:

Click the Windows Start button.

Type “cmd” or “command prompt.”

Right-click on “Command Prompt” in the search results.

Select “Run as administrator.”

Click “Yes” if prompted by User Account Control.

Type the command: In the Command Prompt window, type `sfc /scannow` and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete: The scan may take some time, depending on the size of your hard drive and the extent of the corruption. The command prompt will display the progress of the scan. Do not close the Command Prompt window during the scan. Review the results: Once the scan is complete, you will see one of the following messages:

“Windows Resource Protection did not find any integrity violations.” – This means that no corrupted system files were found.

“Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files and successfully repaired them.” – This means that corrupted files were found and successfully repaired.

“Windows Resource Protection found corrupt files but was unable to fix some of them.” – This means that corrupted files were found, but some could not be repaired. If you receive this message, see the next section.

Dealing with Unrepaired Files

If SFC Scannow is unable to repair all corrupted files, you can try the following:

Run SFC Scannow in Safe Mode:

Restart your computer.

As your computer restarts, press the F8 key repeatedly (or the appropriate key for your system to enter Advanced Boot Options).

Select “Safe Mode with Command Prompt.”

Log in as an administrator.

Run the `sfc /scannow` command again.

Use the DISM Tool: The Deployment Image Servicing and Management (DISM) tool can be used to repair the Windows image, which SFC Scannow relies on.

Open Command Prompt as Administrator (as described above).

Type the following command and press Enter: `DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth`

Wait for the DISM command to complete. This may take some time.

After DISM completes, run the `sfc /scannow` command again.

Check the CBS Log File: The CBS (Component Based Servicing) log file contains detailed information about the SFC Scannow scan, including any errors encountered. This file can be found at `C:\Windows\Logs\CBS\CBS.log`. Analyzing this log file can help you identify the specific files that could not be repaired and potentially find solutions online.

Understanding SFC Scannow Switches

SFC Scannow has several switches that modify its behavior. Here’s a brief overview:

Switch Description `/scannow` Scans the integrity of all protected system files and replaces incorrect versions with correct Microsoft versions. `/verifyonly` Scans the integrity of all protected system files but does not perform any repairs. `/scanfile` Scans the integrity of the specified file. The full path to the file must be provided. `/verifyfile` Verifies the integrity of the specified file but does not perform any repairs. The full path to the file must be provided. `/offbootdir` Specifies the location of the boot directory for an offline repair. `/offwindir` Specifies the location of the Windows directory for an offline repair.

Tips for Effective Use

Run SFC Scannow periodically as part of your routine system maintenance.

If you suspect system file corruption, run SFC Scannow as soon as possible.

Always run SFC Scannow with administrator privileges.

If SFC Scannow fails to repair corrupted files, try running it in Safe Mode or using the DISM tool.

Consider scheduling regular system backups to ensure you can restore your system to a known good state if necessary.

System file integrity restored

By utilizing the SFC scannow command, you can proactively address system file corruption, leading to a more stable and reliable Windows experience. Remember to follow the steps outlined in this guide and consult additional resources if you encounter any issues.

FAQ

What does SFC scannow actually do? SFC scannow scans all protected system files and replaces corrupted files with a cached copy located in a dedicated folder.

How long does SFC scannow take to run? The SFC scannow command can take anywhere from 15 minutes to over an hour to complete, depending on the speed of your computer and the number of files it needs to scan.

What happens if SFC scannow finds corrupt files? If SFC scannow finds corrupt files, it will attempt to replace them with cached copies. If it cannot, you may need to use the DISM tool or perform a system restore.

Can I use SFC scannow on Windows 11? Yes, SFC scannow works on Windows 11, Windows 10, and earlier versions of Windows.

Is it safe to run SFC scannow? Yes, running SFC scannow is generally safe. However, it’s always a good idea to back up your important data before performing any system maintenance tasks.

Related reading