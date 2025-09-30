How To Delete A LinkedIn Account Permanently (Easy Guide)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

LinkedIn is a powerful professional networking platform, but there might come a time when you decide to permanently delete your account. Whether you’re changing career paths, concerned about privacy, or simply no longer find the platform useful, deleting your LinkedIn account is a straightforward process. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to permanently removing your profile from LinkedIn.

Deleting your LinkedIn account is irreversible, so it’s important to understand the implications before proceeding. Once you delete your account, your profile, connections, and all associated data will be permanently removed from LinkedIn’s servers. This guide will walk you through the necessary steps to ensure a smooth and successful account deletion.

How Do I Permanently Close My LinkedIn Account?

Prepare for Account Deletion

Before you delete your LinkedIn account, consider these important steps:

Back up your data: LinkedIn allows you to download a copy of your data, including your connections, messages, and activity history.

Go to your LinkedIn settings.

Click on “Data privacy.”

Under “Get a copy of your data,” select “Download a larger data archive including connections, account activity and more.”

Request the archive and wait for LinkedIn to process it.

Close any premium subscriptions: If you have a LinkedIn Premium subscription, cancel it to avoid future charges.

Go to your LinkedIn settings.

Click on “Subscriptions.”

Cancel your premium subscription.

Consider alternatives: Before deleting, think about whether deactivating your account or simply reducing your activity might be a better option. Deactivating your account makes your profile invisible to others, but allows you to reactivate it later.

Initiate the Account Deletion Process

Navigate to Account Preferences: Access your account settings.

Click your profile picture in the top right corner.

Select “Settings & Privacy” from the dropdown menu.

Access Closing Account Option: Find the option to close your account.

Go to the “Account preferences” tab.

Under “Account management,” click “Change” next to “Closing your LinkedIn account.”

Specify Your Reason for Leaving: LinkedIn will ask why you’re deleting your account.

Select the reason that best applies to you from the provided options.

Click “Next.”

Confirm Account Closure: You might be asked to unsubscribe from emails.

Confirm your email preferences.

Enter your password to verify your identity.

Click “Close account.”

Verify Account Deletion

Check for Confirmation Email: Look for a confirmation email from LinkedIn.

LinkedIn will send an email to the address associated with your account confirming the deletion request.

Attempt to View Your Profile: Try searching for your profile on LinkedIn.

After a short period, your profile should no longer be visible on the platform.

Tips

Be absolutely sure you want to delete your account before proceeding, as this action is irreversible.

Download your data archive before deleting to retain important information and connections.

If you encounter any issues during the deletion process, contact LinkedIn’s support team for assistance.

Understanding Account Removal

Deleting your LinkedIn account offers a clean break from the platform, removing your professional data and online presence. It’s a significant step, so ensure you’ve considered all the implications before proceeding with the deletion process.

FAQ

How long does it take for LinkedIn to delete my account? The account deletion process is usually immediate, but it may take some time for your profile to be completely removed from LinkedIn’s search index.

Can I reactivate my LinkedIn account after deleting it? No, once you delete your LinkedIn account, it cannot be reactivated, and all your data will be permanently lost.

What happens to my endorsements and recommendations when I delete my LinkedIn account? All endorsements and recommendations you’ve received or given will be permanently deleted along with your account.

Will my connections be notified when I delete my LinkedIn account? No, LinkedIn does not notify your connections when you delete your account.

What if I have a LinkedIn Premium subscription? You must cancel your LinkedIn Premium subscription before deleting your account to avoid future charges.

Comparing Account Options

Feature Deactivate Account Delete Account Profile Visibility Invisible Permanently Removed Data Retention Retained Deleted Reactivation Possible Not Possible Subscription Requires Cancellation Requires Cancellation

