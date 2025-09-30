3 Easy Ways To Insert A Text Box In Google Docs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Docs is a powerful and versatile word processor, but sometimes you need more control over the layout of your text. That’s where text boxes come in. They allow you to isolate specific pieces of information, add visual interest, and create a more structured document. Inserting a text box in Google Docs might seem tricky at first, but with a few simple methods, you can easily enhance your documents.

Whether you want to highlight a quote, create a callout, or simply organize text in a specific area, text boxes offer a flexible solution. This guide will walk you through three straightforward ways to insert a text box in Google Docs, empowering you to create visually appealing and well-organized documents.

How Do You Add a Text Box in Google Docs?

Method 1: Using the Drawing Tool

This method gives you the most control over the size and placement of your text box.

Go to the “Insert” menu. Select “Drawing” and then “+ New”. This opens the Google Drawings interface. Click the “Text box” icon (a square with a “T” inside). Click and drag on the canvas to create your text box. Type your text into the box. Format the text box using the options at the top of the drawing window (font, size, color, border, background, etc.). Click “Save and Close” to insert the text box into your document.

Method 2: Inserting a Table

This method is useful when you want to create a simple, bordered text area.

Go to the “Insert” menu. Select “Table”. Choose a 1×1 table. This creates a single-celled table in your document. Type your text into the table cell. To remove the table borders, click on the table. Go to “Format” > “Table” > “Table properties”. In the “Table border” section, set the “Border color” to white or “0 pt” to make it invisible. Adjust the cell padding in the “Cell” section to control the spacing around the text.

Method 3: Using Special Characters

This method is a workaround that simulates a text box.

Type the text you want to enclose. Before and after the text, insert a box drawing character. Go to “Insert” > “Special characters”. In the search bar, type “box” or “block”. Select a box drawing character that suits your needs (e.g., “Light box”). Insert the character before and after your text. Adjust the spacing around the text as needed.

Tips

Use the drawing tool for maximum customization and precise placement.

Tables are great for creating simple, bordered areas that seamlessly integrate with your document.

Experiment with different box drawing characters to find the style that best fits your document’s aesthetic.

You can also use the drawing tool to add shapes and arrows to your text boxes for added visual appeal.

Which Method Is Right For You?

Here’s a quick comparison to help you decide which method works best:

Feature Drawing Tool Table Method Special Characters Customization High Medium Low Placement Precise, drag-and-drop Within the flow of text Within the flow of text Borders Fully customizable Can be hidden or styled Limited to character options Best Use Case Callouts, annotations, complex layouts Simple bordered areas, data presentation Quick, inline visual emphasis

Creating Visually Appealing Documents

Inserting text boxes in Google Docs can significantly enhance the visual appeal and organization of your documents. Experiment with these three methods to find the best approach for your specific needs, and elevate your document creation skills.

FAQ

How do I change the background color of a text box in Google Docs?

If you created the text box using the drawing tool, open the drawing, select the text box, and use the “Fill color” option to change the background. If you used a table, go to “Format” > “Table” > “Table properties” and change the “Background color” in the “Cell” section.

Can I add a border to a text box in Google Docs?

Yes, you can. If you used the drawing tool, select the text box and use the “Line weight” and “Line color” options to customize the border. For tables, go to “Format” > “Table” > “Table properties” and adjust the “Border color” and “Border width”.

How do I move a text box in Google Docs?

If you used the drawing tool, simply click and drag the text box to reposition it. If you used a table, you can drag the table to a new location or adjust its position within the text flow.

Can I resize a text box in Google Docs?

Yes, you can resize text boxes created with the drawing tool by clicking and dragging the handles on the corners or sides of the box. For tables, you can adjust the column width and row height to resize the cell.

Why can’t I see the border of my text box in Google Docs?

If you’re using a table, make sure the border color is not set to white or transparent. Go to “Format” > “Table” > “Table properties” and check the “Border color” setting. Also, ensure the border width is greater than 0 pt. If you used the drawing tool, check that the line weight and color are visible.

