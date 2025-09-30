Enable Or Disable Num Lock At Windows Startup: 4 Methods

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The Num Lock key on your keyboard can be a handy tool for quickly entering numerical data. However, many users find it annoying when Windows starts with Num Lock disabled, forcing them to manually enable it every time. Fortunately, there are several ways to configure Windows to automatically enable or disable Num Lock at startup, depending on your preference.

This guide will walk you through four different methods to control the Num Lock state at Windows startup. These methods range from simple registry edits to using the Group Policy Editor, offering solutions for both beginner and advanced users. Let’s explore these methods and get your Num Lock behavior under control.

How Can I Control Num Lock at Windows Startup?

Method 1: Using the Registry Editor

The Registry Editor allows you to directly modify Windows settings. This method involves changing a specific value to control the Num Lock state.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type `regedit` and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following key: `HKEY_USERS\.DEFAULT\Control Panel\Keyboard` In the right pane, double-click on the `InitialKeyboardIndicators` value. To enable Num Lock at startup, set the value to `2147483648`. To disable Num Lock, set the value to `2147483649`. Click OK to save the changes. Close the Registry Editor and restart your computer for the changes to take effect.

Method 2: Using the Group Policy Editor

The Group Policy Editor is a powerful tool for configuring system-wide settings, but it is only available in Windows Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type `gpedit.msc` and press Enter to open the Group Policy Editor. Navigate to the following path: `Computer Configuration > Administrative Templates > Windows Settings > Security Settings > Local Policies > Security Options` In the right pane, find the setting “Interactive logon: Do not display last user name”. Double-click on the setting. Select Enabled to disable Num Lock at the logon screen. Select Disabled to allow Num Lock to be controlled by the user’s last setting. Click Apply and then OK to save the changes. Close the Group Policy Editor and restart your computer.

Method 3: Modifying the Keyboard Settings in BIOS

Some computers allow you to control the Num Lock state directly from the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) settings.

Restart your computer. As the computer starts, press the key to enter the BIOS setup. This key is usually Del, F2, F12, or Esc. The specific key is displayed on the boot screen. Navigate to the BIOS settings related to keyboard or boot options. Look for an option like “Num Lock State at Boot” or “Keyboard Num Lock”. Set the option to On to enable Num Lock at startup, or Off to disable it. Save the changes and exit the BIOS setup. The computer will restart with the new Num Lock setting.

Method 4: Using a Startup Script

This method involves creating a script that runs at startup to toggle the Num Lock key.

Open Notepad or any text editor. Type the following code:

“`vbscript Set WshShell = CreateObject(“WScript.Shell”) WshShell.SendKeys “{NUMLOCK}” “`

Save the file with a `.vbs` extension, for example, `numlock.vbs`. Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type `shell:startup` and press Enter to open the Startup folder. Copy the `numlock.vbs` file into the Startup folder. This will run the script every time you start your computer. If Num Lock is on, it will be turned off, and vice versa.

Tips

Always back up your registry before making changes to avoid potential system issues.

If you are unsure about any of these methods, seek assistance from a technical expert.

The BIOS setting is the most reliable method, as it directly controls the hardware state.

Controlling Num Lock at Startup: A Summary

Controlling the Num Lock state at Windows startup can significantly improve your user experience. By using registry edits, Group Policy, BIOS settings, or startup scripts, you can customize your computer to suit your preferences. Choose the method that best fits your technical skills and operating system version.

FAQ

How do I know if Num Lock is on or off? Most keyboards have an indicator light for the Num Lock key. When the light is on, Num Lock is enabled.

Why does Windows sometimes ignore my Num Lock setting? This can occur due to conflicts with certain applications or drivers. Try updating your keyboard drivers or disabling conflicting software.

Can I set a different Num Lock state for the login screen versus my user account? Yes, using the Group Policy Editor (available on Pro versions of Windows) allows you to manage the Num Lock state at the login screen separately.

What if I don’t have the Group Policy Editor? The Group Policy Editor is only available in Windows Pro, Enterprise, and Education editions. If you have Windows Home, you’ll need to use the Registry Editor or another method.

Is it safe to edit the registry? Editing the registry can be risky if done incorrectly. Always back up your registry before making changes.

