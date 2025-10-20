How To Use Online Excel: A Step-by-Step Guide For Beginners

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Online Excel, a web-based version of Microsoft Excel, offers a convenient way to create, edit, and share spreadsheets without installing software. Whether you’re a student, professional, or simply need to manage data, understanding how to use Online Excel can significantly boost your productivity. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach for beginners to get started with this powerful tool.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the basics of accessing Online Excel, creating a new spreadsheet, entering and formatting data, using formulas and functions, and sharing your work. By the end of this guide, you’ll have a solid foundation for using Online Excel effectively.

How Do I Start Using Online Excel?

Accessing Online Excel

Open your web browser: Use any modern browser such as Chrome, Firefox, Safari, or Edge. Go to the Microsoft Office website: Type office.com into the address bar and press Enter. Sign in or create a Microsoft account:

If you already have a Microsoft account (e.g., for Outlook, Hotmail, or Xbox), enter your email address, phone number, or Skype ID and click “Next”. Then, enter your password and click “Sign in”.

If you don’t have an account, click “Sign up for a free account” and follow the on-screen instructions to create one.

Navigate to Excel: Once signed in, you’ll see a dashboard with various Office apps. Click on the Excel icon to open Online Excel.

Creating a New Spreadsheet

Choose a template or start blank:

To start from scratch, click on “Blank workbook”.

To use a pre-designed template (e.g., budget, calendar, invoice), browse the available templates and select one that suits your needs.

Name your spreadsheet: Click on “Book1” (or the default name) at the top of the screen and enter a descriptive name for your spreadsheet. This will help you easily find it later.

Entering and Formatting Data

Select a cell: Click on any cell in the spreadsheet to select it. The selected cell will have a green border. Enter data: Type your data (text, numbers, dates, etc.) into the selected cell and press Enter or Tab to move to the next cell. Format cells:

To change the font, size, or color, use the formatting options in the “Home” tab of the ribbon.

To change the number format (e.g., currency, percentage, date), select the cells you want to format, click the “Number Format” dropdown in the “Home” tab, and choose the desired format.

To adjust the width of columns or the height of rows, click and drag the borders of the column or row headers.

Using Formulas and Functions

Enter a formula:

Select the cell where you want the result to appear.

Type an equals sign (=) to start the formula.

Enter the formula using cell references (e.g., =A1+B1 ) or built-in functions (e.g., =SUM(A1:A10) ).

) or built-in functions (e.g., ). Press Enter to calculate the result.

Use built-in functions:

Click on the “Formulas” tab in the ribbon.

Browse the available functions by category (e.g., “Math & Trig,” “Statistical,” “Text”).

Select a function to insert it into your formula. Online Excel will provide guidance on the function’s arguments.

Common functions:

SUM : Adds up a range of numbers (e.g., =SUM(A1:A10) ).

: Adds up a range of numbers (e.g., ). AVERAGE : Calculates the average of a range of numbers (e.g., =AVERAGE(A1:A10) ).

: Calculates the average of a range of numbers (e.g., ). IF : Performs a logical test and returns one value if the test is true and another value if the test is false (e.g., =IF(A1>10,"Yes","No") ).

Sharing Your Spreadsheet

Click the “Share” button: It’s located in the top-right corner of the Online Excel window. Enter email addresses or create a link:

To share with specific people, enter their email addresses and choose whether they can edit or only view the spreadsheet.

To create a shareable link, click “Copy link” and choose the desired permissions.

Send the invitation or share the link: The recipients will receive an email invitation or can access the spreadsheet using the link you provided.

Tips for Using Online Excel

AutoSave: Online Excel automatically saves your work every few seconds, so you don’t have to worry about losing your progress.

Online Excel automatically saves your work every few seconds, so you don’t have to worry about losing your progress. Keyboard shortcuts: Use keyboard shortcuts (e.g., Ctrl+C for copy, Ctrl+V for paste, Ctrl+Z for undo) to work more efficiently.

Use keyboard shortcuts (e.g., Ctrl+C for copy, Ctrl+V for paste, Ctrl+Z for undo) to work more efficiently. Explore templates: Take advantage of the pre-designed templates to quickly create common spreadsheets like budgets, calendars, and invoices.

Take advantage of the pre-designed templates to quickly create common spreadsheets like budgets, calendars, and invoices. Learn more functions: Invest time in learning more Excel functions to perform complex calculations and data analysis.

Invest time in learning more Excel functions to perform complex calculations and data analysis. Use Help: If you need assistance, click the “Help” button (question mark icon) in the top-right corner of the window to access the Online Excel help resources.

Let’s recap the essentials for getting started with spreadsheets online.

Excel Online: Your Data Hub

Online Excel provides a user-friendly platform for managing your data from anywhere with an internet connection. By following these steps, you can quickly learn the basics and start creating and sharing spreadsheets with ease. As you become more comfortable with the tool, explore its advanced features to unlock its full potential.

FAQ

Can I use Excel Online for free? Yes, Excel Online is free to use with a Microsoft account. However, it offers fewer features compared to the desktop version of Microsoft Excel, which requires a subscription.

Does Excel Online save automatically? Yes, Excel Online automatically saves your work to OneDrive every few seconds, so you don’t need to manually save.

How do I share an Excel Online spreadsheet? You can share an Excel Online spreadsheet by clicking the “Share” button in the top-right corner and entering the email addresses of the people you want to share it with, or by creating a shareable link.

Can multiple people work on the same Excel Online spreadsheet at the same time? Yes, Excel Online supports real-time collaboration, allowing multiple people to work on the same spreadsheet simultaneously.

What file formats can I open in Excel Online? Excel Online can open and edit Excel files (.xlsx), comma-separated values files (.csv), and OpenDocument spreadsheet files (.ods).

Excel Online vs. Desktop Excel: A Feature Comparison

Feature Excel Online Desktop Excel Cost Free with Microsoft account Requires Microsoft 365 subscription Installation No installation required Requires installation on your computer Features Limited compared to desktop version Full range of features Offline Access No offline access Offline access available File Compatibility Supports .xlsx, .csv, .ods Supports a wide range of file formats Collaboration Real-time collaboration Real-time collaboration with Microsoft 365

