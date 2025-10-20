How To Update Graphics Driver Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Keeping your graphics driver up-to-date in Windows 11 is crucial for optimal performance, especially when gaming or using graphically intensive applications. Outdated drivers can lead to crashes, visual glitches, and reduced frame rates. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to updating your graphics driver in Windows 11, ensuring a smooth and stable computing experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned gamer or a casual user, following these instructions will help you keep your system running at its best. We’ll cover several methods, from using Windows Update to manually downloading and installing the latest drivers from the manufacturer’s website. Let’s dive in!

Click the Start button. Type “Settings” and press Enter. Click on “Windows Update” in the left sidebar. Click the “Check for updates” button. Windows will automatically scan for and install any available updates, including graphics driver updates. If a graphics driver update is available, it will be downloaded and installed automatically. You may be prompted to restart your computer to complete the installation.

Method 2: Through Device Manager

Right-click on the Start button. Select “Device Manager”. Expand the “Display adapters” section. Right-click on your graphics card (e.g., NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT, Intel Iris Xe Graphics). Select “Update driver”. Choose “Search automatically for drivers”. Windows will search for and install the latest driver available through Windows Update. If Windows doesn’t find a driver, you can choose “Browse my computer for drivers” and point it to a driver file you’ve already downloaded.

Method 3: Downloading Directly from the Manufacturer

Identify your graphics card model. You can find this information in Device Manager (see steps above). Visit the website of your graphics card manufacturer:

Enter your graphics card model and operating system (Windows 11). Download the latest driver. Run the downloaded installer and follow the on-screen instructions. Restart your computer after the installation is complete.

Method 4: Using Manufacturer’s Software

NVIDIA GeForce Experience: This software automatically notifies you of new driver updates and allows you to download and install them with a single click.

This software automatically notifies you of new driver updates and allows you to download and install them with a single click. AMD Adrenalin: Similar to GeForce Experience, AMD Adrenalin provides driver update notifications and installation tools.

Similar to GeForce Experience, AMD Adrenalin provides driver update notifications and installation tools. Intel Driver & Support Assistant: This tool scans your system for outdated drivers and provides updates for Intel hardware.

Download and install the software for your graphics card manufacturer (if you don’t have it already). Open the software. Check for driver updates. Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the latest driver. Restart your computer after the installation is complete.

Create a System Restore Point: Before updating your graphics driver, create a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong during the update process.

Before updating your graphics driver, create a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong during the update process. Clean Install: When installing a new driver, consider performing a clean install. This removes any previous driver files and settings, which can help prevent conflicts. The NVIDIA and AMD software usually have the option for clean install.

When installing a new driver, consider performing a clean install. This removes any previous driver files and settings, which can help prevent conflicts. The NVIDIA and AMD software usually have the option for clean install. Monitor Performance: After updating your graphics driver, monitor your system’s performance. If you experience any issues, such as crashes or visual glitches, you may need to revert to a previous driver version.

Let’s compare the different update methods:

Feature Windows Update Device Manager Manufacturer Website Manufacturer Software Ease of Use Very Easy Easy Moderate Easy Driver Version Usually Latest Often Outdated Always Latest Always Latest Control Limited Limited Full Full Additional Features None None None Yes (e.g., game optimization)

Optimal Graphics Performance

Updating your graphics driver is a straightforward process that can significantly improve your Windows 11 experience. By following these steps, you can ensure that your system is running the latest drivers and enjoying the best possible performance.

FAQ

How often should I update my graphics driver? It’s generally a good idea to update your graphics driver whenever a new version is released, especially if you’re experiencing performance issues or playing new games.

What happens if I don’t update my graphics driver? Outdated graphics drivers can lead to performance issues, visual glitches, and crashes. They may also prevent you from running certain games or applications.

Can updating my graphics driver cause problems? In rare cases, updating your graphics driver can cause problems, such as compatibility issues or driver conflicts. This is why it’s important to create a system restore point before updating.

How do I revert to a previous graphics driver? You can revert to a previous graphics driver through Device Manager. Right-click on your graphics card, select “Properties,” click on the “Driver” tab, and then click “Roll Back Driver.”

Where can I find older graphics drivers? You can usually find older graphics drivers on the manufacturer’s website (NVIDIA, AMD, Intel).

