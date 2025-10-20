How To Update AMD Graphics Driver On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Keeping your AMD graphics driver up to date on Windows 11 is crucial for optimal performance, stability, and access to the latest features. Outdated drivers can lead to a variety of issues, from graphical glitches and game crashes to reduced performance in demanding applications. Fortunately, updating your AMD graphics driver is a straightforward process that can be accomplished in several ways.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of the various methods available to update your AMD graphics driver on Windows 11, ensuring you have the smoothest and most efficient experience possible. Whether you prefer automatic updates or manual control, we’ll cover all the bases to help you keep your system running at its best.

Updating Through AMD Adrenalin Software

The AMD Adrenalin software is the primary tool for managing your AMD graphics card. It provides a user-friendly interface for updating drivers, optimizing game settings, and monitoring performance.

Open AMD Adrenalin Software: Locate the AMD Adrenalin icon in your system tray (usually in the bottom right corner of your screen) and double-click it. If you don’t see it, search for “AMD Adrenalin” in the Windows search bar. Check for Updates: In the Adrenalin software, navigate to the “Drivers & Software” or “Updates” section. The exact location may vary slightly depending on the version of the software. Download and Install: If an update is available, click the “Download” button. Once the download is complete, click “Install” and follow the on-screen instructions. You may be prompted to restart your computer during the installation process. Select Installation Options: During the installation, you may be given the option to perform a “Factory Reset.” This option will uninstall your current driver and install the new one from scratch, which can help resolve certain issues. However, it will also reset your graphics settings to their defaults.

Windows Update can sometimes automatically detect and install updates for your AMD graphics driver.

Open Windows Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Windows Update: Click on “Windows Update” in the left-hand menu. Check for Updates: Click the “Check for updates” button. Windows will scan for available updates, including driver updates. Install Updates: If a driver update is found, it will be downloaded and installed automatically. You may be prompted to restart your computer after the installation is complete.

Updating Through Device Manager

Device Manager allows you to manually update your AMD graphics driver.

Open Device Manager: Right-click on the Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand Display Adapters: In Device Manager, expand the “Display adapters” category. Update Driver: Right-click on your AMD graphics card (e.g., “AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT”) and select “Update driver.” Choose Update Method: You will be presented with two options:

Search automatically for drivers: Windows will search your computer and the internet for the latest driver.

Windows will search your computer and the internet for the latest driver. Browse my computer for drivers: If you have already downloaded the driver from the AMD website, you can select this option to install it manually.

Follow On-Screen Instructions: Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the driver update. You may be prompted to restart your computer.

Manually Downloading and Installing Drivers from AMD Website

For maximum control and access to the latest drivers, you can manually download and install them from the AMD website.

Visit AMD Support Website: Go to the official AMD support website (https://www.amd.com/en/support). Select Your Product: Choose your graphics card from the product list or use the search bar to find it. Download the Driver: Select your operating system (Windows 11) and download the latest driver. Run the Installer: Once the download is complete, run the installer file. Follow On-Screen Instructions: Follow the on-screen instructions to install the driver. You may be prompted to restart your computer.

Tips For TroubleShooting

Clean Install: If you encounter issues after updating your driver, consider performing a clean install. This will remove all traces of the old driver and install the new one from scratch. You can typically find this option within the AMD Adrenalin software.

If you encounter issues after updating your driver, consider performing a clean install. This will remove all traces of the old driver and install the new one from scratch. You can typically find this option within the AMD Adrenalin software. Roll Back Driver: If the new driver is causing problems, you can roll back to the previous driver version through Device Manager.

If the new driver is causing problems, you can roll back to the previous driver version through Device Manager. Check for Compatibility: Ensure that the driver you are installing is compatible with your graphics card and operating system.

Ensure that the driver you are installing is compatible with your graphics card and operating system. Disable Antivirus Temporarily: Sometimes, antivirus software can interfere with the driver installation process. Try disabling your antivirus temporarily during the installation.

Feature AMD Adrenalin Software Windows Update Device Manager AMD Website (Manual) Ease of Use High Medium Medium Medium Latest Drivers High Medium Low High Control Medium Low Medium High Customization High Low Low High Recommended For Most Users Casual Users Troubleshooting Advanced Users

Keep Your System Running Smoothly

Updating your AMD graphics driver is a crucial step in maintaining a healthy and high-performing Windows 11 system. By following the methods outlined above, you can ensure that you always have the latest drivers installed and that your graphics card is running at its full potential.

FAQ

How often should I update my AMD graphics driver?

It’s generally recommended to update your AMD graphics driver whenever a new version is released, especially if you are experiencing performance issues or playing new games.

What happens if I don’t update my graphics driver?

Failing to update your graphics driver can lead to performance issues, graphical glitches, game crashes, and security vulnerabilities.

Can I roll back to a previous driver version if the new one is causing problems?

Yes, you can roll back to a previous driver version through Device Manager.

Where can I find the latest AMD graphics drivers?

You can find the latest AMD graphics drivers on the official AMD support website or through the AMD Adrenalin software.

Is it safe to update my graphics driver?

Yes, it is generally safe to update your graphics driver as long as you download the driver from a trusted source, such as the AMD website or Windows Update.

Related reading