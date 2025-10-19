How To Update Audio Drivers In Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Having sound problems on your Windows 10 computer? Outdated or corrupted audio drivers are often the culprit. Keeping your audio drivers up-to-date ensures optimal performance, compatibility, and can resolve various audio-related issues, from crackling sounds to complete audio loss.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to updating your audio drivers in Windows 10, covering various methods to suit your needs and technical expertise. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned user, you’ll find the solution to get your audio back on track.

Updating your audio drivers doesn’t have to be a daunting task. Here are several methods you can use, ranging from the simplest to more advanced techniques:

Device Manager is a built-in Windows tool that allows you to manage and update hardware drivers.

Right-click the Start button and select Device Manager. Expand the Sound, video and game controllers category. Right-click on your audio device (e.g., Realtek Audio, Intel Display Audio). Select Update driver. Choose Search automatically for drivers. Windows will search for the latest available driver online. If Windows finds an updated driver, it will automatically download and install it. Follow any on-screen prompts. Restart your computer to complete the installation.

Windows Update not only keeps your operating system up-to-date but also includes driver updates.

Click the Start button and go to Settings. Click on Update & Security. Click on Check for updates. Windows will scan for available updates, including driver updates. If any audio driver updates are found, they will be downloaded and installed automatically. Restart your computer when prompted to complete the installation.

Manually Install Audio Drivers from the Manufacturer’s Website

For the most reliable and up-to-date drivers, download them directly from your audio device manufacturer’s website (e.g., Realtek, Intel, NVIDIA).

Identify your audio device model. You can find this information in Device Manager (as described above). Visit the manufacturer’s website and navigate to the Support or Downloads section. Search for your audio device model and download the latest driver for Windows 10. Once downloaded, extract the driver files (if they are in a compressed format like ZIP). Return to Device Manager (as described above). Right-click on your audio device and select Update driver. Choose Browse my computer for drivers. Click Browse and locate the folder where you extracted the driver files. Make sure the “Include subfolders” box is checked, then click Next. Windows will install the driver. Follow any on-screen prompts. Restart your computer to complete the installation.

Several third-party driver update tools can scan your system for outdated drivers and automatically download and install the latest versions.

Download and install a reputable driver update tool (e.g., Driver Booster, Driver Easy).

a reputable driver update tool (e.g., Driver Booster, Driver Easy). Run the software and allow it to scan your system for outdated drivers.

and allow it to scan your system for outdated drivers. Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the recommended audio driver updates.

to download and install the recommended audio driver updates. Restart your computer to complete the installation.

Roll Back Audio Drivers

If a recent driver update has caused audio problems, you can roll back to a previous version.

Open Device Manager (as described above). Expand the Sound, video and game controllers category. Right-click on your audio device and select Properties. Go to the Driver tab. If the “Roll Back Driver” button is enabled, click it. Follow the on-screen prompts to roll back to the previous driver version. Restart your computer.

Tips for Updating Audio Drivers

Create a system restore point before making any driver changes. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong.

before making any driver changes. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong. Close all unnecessary programs before updating drivers.

before updating drivers. Ensure you have a stable internet connection when downloading drivers online.

when downloading drivers online. If you encounter issues , consult the manufacturer’s website or online forums for troubleshooting tips.

, consult the manufacturer’s website or online forums for troubleshooting tips. Be cautious when using third-party driver update tools. Stick to reputable software and avoid downloading drivers from untrusted sources.

Here’s a comparison of some common driver update methods:

Method Pros Cons Device Manager Built-in, easy to use May not always find the latest drivers Windows Update Automatic, convenient Driver updates may be delayed Manufacturer’s Website Most up-to-date and reliable drivers Requires manual searching and downloading Third-Party Software Automates the process, can find drivers for all devices Potential for bundled software, may not always be reliable, stick to reputable vendors Roll Back Driver Reverts to a stable driver version if a new update causes problems Only works if a previous driver version is available

Get Your Audio Back on Track

Keeping your audio drivers updated is essential for a smooth and enjoyable Windows 10 experience. By following these methods, you can troubleshoot audio problems and ensure optimal performance.

FAQ

How do I know if my audio drivers are outdated?

You may experience audio issues like crackling, distortion, or no sound at all. You can also check Device Manager for devices with yellow exclamation marks, indicating driver problems.

Where can I find the latest audio drivers for my computer?

The best place to find the latest drivers is on the website of your computer or audio device manufacturer (e.g., Realtek, Intel, Dell, HP).

Can outdated audio drivers cause other computer problems?

While primarily affecting audio, outdated drivers can sometimes cause system instability and other unexpected issues.

Is it safe to use third-party driver update software?

Yes, but choose reputable software from well-known vendors. Be cautious of bundled software and avoid downloading drivers from untrusted sources.

What should I do if updating my audio drivers doesn’t fix the problem?

If updating drivers doesn’t resolve the issue, consider checking your audio hardware, sound settings, or consulting a professional technician.

Related reading