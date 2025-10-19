Task Manager Alternatives For Windows

Home » How-To

Reading time icon 7 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Edgar Nicov 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

A message from our partner

Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them.

Download Now Fortect has been downloaded by 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows Task Manager is a handy tool, but it’s not the only option for monitoring and managing your system. If you’re looking for more features, a different interface, or simply want to try something new, several excellent alternatives are available. These programs offer enhanced functionality and can provide a deeper understanding of your computer’s performance.

This article explores 21 of the best Windows Task Manager alternatives, each offering unique benefits and features to help you optimize your system. From resource monitoring to process management, these tools provide comprehensive insights into your computer’s performance.

What Are the Best Replacements for Windows Task Manager?

Process Explorer

Process Explorer from Microsoft (Sysinternals) provides a deeper dive into running processes than Task Manager. It displays a hierarchical tree view of processes, showing parent-child relationships and allowing you to identify resource-intensive applications.

  • Detailed process information
  • Real-time CPU and memory usage graphs
  • Ability to kill processes and process trees
  • Integration with VirusTotal for malware scanning

Pricing: Free

System Explorer

System Explorer is a comprehensive system monitoring and management tool that goes beyond the capabilities of Task Manager. It offers detailed information about processes, startup programs, services, drivers, and more, making it a powerful tool for advanced users.

  • Detailed system information
  • Process monitoring and management
  • Startup program management
  • Security analysis features

Pricing: Free

Process Lasso

Process Lasso is designed to optimize system performance by prioritizing processes and preventing them from monopolizing CPU resources. Its ProBalance algorithm intelligently adjusts process priorities to ensure smooth system operation.

  • ProBalance algorithm for process optimization
  • CPU affinity settings
  • Process watchdog feature
  • Power profile management

Pricing: Free (Home version), $29.95 (Professional version)

AnVir Task Manager Free

AnVir Task Manager Free is a free tool that offers advanced features for managing startup programs, processes, and services. It provides detailed information about each item, including security ratings and user reviews.

  • Startup program management
  • Process monitoring and management
  • Service management
  • Security ratings for processes and startup items

Pricing: Free

Daphne

Daphne stands out with its sleek, modern interface and customizable features. It allows you to monitor CPU, memory, disk, and network usage in real-time, with customizable graphs and alerts.

  • Modern and customizable interface
  • Real-time resource monitoring
  • Process management
  • System information display

Pricing: Free

Free Extended Task Manager

Free Extended Task Manager offers a more detailed view of running processes and system resources compared to the built-in Task Manager. It provides additional information about CPU usage, memory allocation, and disk activity.

  • Detailed process information
  • Real-time CPU and memory usage graphs
  • Ability to kill processes and process trees
  • Startup management

Pricing: Free

MiTeC Task Manager DeLuxe

MiTeC Task Manager DeLuxe is a comprehensive system monitoring and management tool that provides detailed information about processes, services, drivers, and more. It offers advanced features for troubleshooting and optimizing system performance.

  • Detailed system information
  • Process monitoring and management
  • Service management
  • Driver management

Pricing: $19.99

Security Task Manager

Security Task Manager focuses on identifying and removing malware and other malicious software. It provides security risk ratings for each running process, helping you identify potential threats.

  • Security risk ratings for processes
  • Malware detection
  • Process management
  • Startup management

Pricing: $29.95

System Monitor II

System Monitor II is a lightweight and customizable system monitoring tool that displays real-time information about CPU, memory, disk, and network usage. It can be configured to show only the information you need.

  • Lightweight and customizable
  • Real-time resource monitoring
  • Process management
  • System information display

Pricing: Free

Moo0 System Monitor

Moo0 System Monitor is a simple and easy-to-use system monitoring tool that displays real-time information about CPU, memory, disk, and network usage. It can be configured to show multiple monitors on your desktop.

  • Simple and easy-to-use
  • Real-time resource monitoring
  • Customizable display
  • Multiple monitor support

Pricing: Free

What’s Running

What’s Running provides a detailed view of running processes and network connections, helping you identify potential security threats. It displays information about each process, including its network activity and associated files.

  • Detailed process information
  • Network connection monitoring
  • Security analysis features
  • Startup management

Pricing: $29.95

Open Hardware Monitor

Open Hardware Monitor is a free, open-source tool that monitors hardware sensors, including CPU temperature, fan speeds, and voltages. It provides detailed information about your system’s hardware components.

  • Hardware sensor monitoring
  • CPU temperature monitoring
  • Fan speed control
  • Voltage monitoring

Pricing: Free

Rainmeter

Rainmeter is a highly customizable desktop customization tool that can display system information, including CPU usage, memory usage, and network activity. It allows you to create custom skins to monitor your system in a visually appealing way.

  • Highly customizable
  • System information display
  • Custom skin support
  • Wide range of available skins

Pricing: Free

TaskInfo

TaskInfo offers a comprehensive overview of system resources, including CPU, memory, disk, and network usage. It also provides detailed information about running processes and services.

  • Detailed system information
  • Process monitoring and management
  • Service management
  • Resource usage graphs

Pricing: $29.95

WinUtilities Process Security

WinUtilities Process Security focuses on identifying and removing malware and other malicious software. It provides security risk ratings for each running process, helping you identify potential threats.

  • Security risk ratings for processes
  • Malware detection
  • Process management
  • Startup management

Pricing: $39.95

Actual Window Manager

Actual Window Manager enhances window management capabilities, allowing you to customize window behavior and automate common tasks. It includes features such as window snapping, tiling, and transparency.

  • Window snapping and tiling
  • Window transparency
  • Customizable window behavior
  • Taskbar enhancements

Pricing: $49.95

Advanced System Optimizer

Advanced System Optimizer is a comprehensive system optimization suite that includes a task manager, startup manager, and other tools for improving system performance. It also offers features for cleaning up junk files and optimizing system settings.

  • System optimization tools
  • Task manager
  • Startup manager
  • Junk file cleaner

Pricing: $69.95

Ashampoo Task Manager

Ashampoo Task Manager offers a clear and concise overview of running processes and system resources. It provides detailed information about each process, including its CPU usage, memory allocation, and disk activity.

  • Clear and concise interface
  • Detailed process information
  • Real-time resource monitoring
  • Startup management

Pricing: $19.99

IObit Advanced SystemCare

IObit Advanced SystemCare is a comprehensive system optimization suite that includes a task manager, startup manager, and other tools for improving system performance. It also offers features for cleaning up junk files and protecting your privacy.

  • System optimization tools
  • Task manager
  • Startup manager
  • Junk file cleaner

Pricing: $19.99/year

Razer Cortex

Razer Cortex is designed to optimize system performance for gaming. It includes a game booster that closes unnecessary processes and services, freeing up resources for gaming.

  • Game booster
  • System optimization tools
  • Process management
  • Startup management

Pricing: Free

AVG TuneUp

AVG TuneUp is a system optimization suite that includes a task manager, startup manager, and other tools for improving system performance. It also offers features for cleaning up junk files and updating drivers.

  • System optimization tools
  • Task manager
  • Startup manager
  • Junk file cleaner

Pricing: $49.99/year

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Windows Task Manager Process Explorer System Explorer Process Lasso

| Process

FAQ

How do I stop 21 best windows task manager alternatives?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does 21 best windows task manager alternatives affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 21 best windows task manager alternatives?

Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.

Is a wired method more reliable for 21 best windows task manager alternatives?

Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.

Edgar Nicov

Edgar Nicov Shield

Edgar is a tech Editor with over 10 years of experience, specializing in AI, emerging technologies, and digital innovation. He delivers clear, engaging articles that simplify complex topics, while also covering security and privacy to help readers protect their digital lives.

User forum

0 messages