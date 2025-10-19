Task Manager Alternatives For Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Windows Task Manager is a handy tool, but it’s not the only option for monitoring and managing your system. If you’re looking for more features, a different interface, or simply want to try something new, several excellent alternatives are available. These programs offer enhanced functionality and can provide a deeper understanding of your computer’s performance.

This article explores 21 of the best Windows Task Manager alternatives, each offering unique benefits and features to help you optimize your system. From resource monitoring to process management, these tools provide comprehensive insights into your computer’s performance.

What Are the Best Replacements for Windows Task Manager?

Process Explorer

Process Explorer from Microsoft (Sysinternals) provides a deeper dive into running processes than Task Manager. It displays a hierarchical tree view of processes, showing parent-child relationships and allowing you to identify resource-intensive applications.

Detailed process information

Real-time CPU and memory usage graphs

Ability to kill processes and process trees

Integration with VirusTotal for malware scanning

Pricing: Free

System Explorer

System Explorer is a comprehensive system monitoring and management tool that goes beyond the capabilities of Task Manager. It offers detailed information about processes, startup programs, services, drivers, and more, making it a powerful tool for advanced users.

Detailed system information

Process monitoring and management

Startup program management

Security analysis features

Pricing: Free

Process Lasso

Process Lasso is designed to optimize system performance by prioritizing processes and preventing them from monopolizing CPU resources. Its ProBalance algorithm intelligently adjusts process priorities to ensure smooth system operation.

ProBalance algorithm for process optimization

CPU affinity settings

Process watchdog feature

Power profile management

Pricing: Free (Home version), $29.95 (Professional version)

AnVir Task Manager Free

AnVir Task Manager Free is a free tool that offers advanced features for managing startup programs, processes, and services. It provides detailed information about each item, including security ratings and user reviews.

Startup program management

Process monitoring and management

Service management

Security ratings for processes and startup items

Pricing: Free

Daphne

Daphne stands out with its sleek, modern interface and customizable features. It allows you to monitor CPU, memory, disk, and network usage in real-time, with customizable graphs and alerts.

Modern and customizable interface

Real-time resource monitoring

Process management

System information display

Pricing: Free

Free Extended Task Manager

Free Extended Task Manager offers a more detailed view of running processes and system resources compared to the built-in Task Manager. It provides additional information about CPU usage, memory allocation, and disk activity.

Detailed process information

Real-time CPU and memory usage graphs

Ability to kill processes and process trees

Startup management

Pricing: Free

MiTeC Task Manager DeLuxe

MiTeC Task Manager DeLuxe is a comprehensive system monitoring and management tool that provides detailed information about processes, services, drivers, and more. It offers advanced features for troubleshooting and optimizing system performance.

Detailed system information

Process monitoring and management

Service management

Driver management

Pricing: $19.99

Security Task Manager

Security Task Manager focuses on identifying and removing malware and other malicious software. It provides security risk ratings for each running process, helping you identify potential threats.

Security risk ratings for processes

Malware detection

Process management

Startup management

Pricing: $29.95

System Monitor II

System Monitor II is a lightweight and customizable system monitoring tool that displays real-time information about CPU, memory, disk, and network usage. It can be configured to show only the information you need.

Lightweight and customizable

Real-time resource monitoring

Process management

System information display

Pricing: Free

Moo0 System Monitor

Moo0 System Monitor is a simple and easy-to-use system monitoring tool that displays real-time information about CPU, memory, disk, and network usage. It can be configured to show multiple monitors on your desktop.

Simple and easy-to-use

Real-time resource monitoring

Customizable display

Multiple monitor support

Pricing: Free

What’s Running

What’s Running provides a detailed view of running processes and network connections, helping you identify potential security threats. It displays information about each process, including its network activity and associated files.

Detailed process information

Network connection monitoring

Security analysis features

Startup management

Pricing: $29.95

Open Hardware Monitor

Open Hardware Monitor is a free, open-source tool that monitors hardware sensors, including CPU temperature, fan speeds, and voltages. It provides detailed information about your system’s hardware components.

Hardware sensor monitoring

CPU temperature monitoring

Fan speed control

Voltage monitoring

Pricing: Free

Rainmeter

Rainmeter is a highly customizable desktop customization tool that can display system information, including CPU usage, memory usage, and network activity. It allows you to create custom skins to monitor your system in a visually appealing way.

Highly customizable

System information display

Custom skin support

Wide range of available skins

Pricing: Free

TaskInfo

TaskInfo offers a comprehensive overview of system resources, including CPU, memory, disk, and network usage. It also provides detailed information about running processes and services.

Detailed system information

Process monitoring and management

Service management

Resource usage graphs

Pricing: $29.95

WinUtilities Process Security

WinUtilities Process Security focuses on identifying and removing malware and other malicious software. It provides security risk ratings for each running process, helping you identify potential threats.

Security risk ratings for processes

Malware detection

Process management

Startup management

Pricing: $39.95

Actual Window Manager

Actual Window Manager enhances window management capabilities, allowing you to customize window behavior and automate common tasks. It includes features such as window snapping, tiling, and transparency.

Window snapping and tiling

Window transparency

Customizable window behavior

Taskbar enhancements

Pricing: $49.95

Advanced System Optimizer

Advanced System Optimizer is a comprehensive system optimization suite that includes a task manager, startup manager, and other tools for improving system performance. It also offers features for cleaning up junk files and optimizing system settings.

System optimization tools

Task manager

Startup manager

Junk file cleaner

Pricing: $69.95

Ashampoo Task Manager

Ashampoo Task Manager offers a clear and concise overview of running processes and system resources. It provides detailed information about each process, including its CPU usage, memory allocation, and disk activity.

Clear and concise interface

Detailed process information

Real-time resource monitoring

Startup management

Pricing: $19.99

IObit Advanced SystemCare

IObit Advanced SystemCare is a comprehensive system optimization suite that includes a task manager, startup manager, and other tools for improving system performance. It also offers features for cleaning up junk files and protecting your privacy.

System optimization tools

Task manager

Startup manager

Junk file cleaner

Pricing: $19.99/year

Razer Cortex

Razer Cortex is designed to optimize system performance for gaming. It includes a game booster that closes unnecessary processes and services, freeing up resources for gaming.

Game booster

System optimization tools

Process management

Startup management

Pricing: Free

AVG TuneUp

AVG TuneUp is a system optimization suite that includes a task manager, startup manager, and other tools for improving system performance. It also offers features for cleaning up junk files and updating drivers.

System optimization tools

Task manager

Startup manager

Junk file cleaner

Pricing: $49.99/year

Feature Comparison Table

