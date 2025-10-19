Task Manager Alternatives For Windows
7 min. read
Published on
Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more
Windows Task Manager is a handy tool, but it’s not the only option for monitoring and managing your system. If you’re looking for more features, a different interface, or simply want to try something new, several excellent alternatives are available. These programs offer enhanced functionality and can provide a deeper understanding of your computer’s performance.
This article explores 21 of the best Windows Task Manager alternatives, each offering unique benefits and features to help you optimize your system. From resource monitoring to process management, these tools provide comprehensive insights into your computer’s performance.
What Are the Best Replacements for Windows Task Manager?
Process Explorer
Process Explorer from Microsoft (Sysinternals) provides a deeper dive into running processes than Task Manager. It displays a hierarchical tree view of processes, showing parent-child relationships and allowing you to identify resource-intensive applications.
- Detailed process information
- Real-time CPU and memory usage graphs
- Ability to kill processes and process trees
- Integration with VirusTotal for malware scanning
Pricing: Free
System Explorer
System Explorer is a comprehensive system monitoring and management tool that goes beyond the capabilities of Task Manager. It offers detailed information about processes, startup programs, services, drivers, and more, making it a powerful tool for advanced users.
- Detailed system information
- Process monitoring and management
- Startup program management
- Security analysis features
Pricing: Free
Process Lasso
Process Lasso is designed to optimize system performance by prioritizing processes and preventing them from monopolizing CPU resources. Its ProBalance algorithm intelligently adjusts process priorities to ensure smooth system operation.
- ProBalance algorithm for process optimization
- CPU affinity settings
- Process watchdog feature
- Power profile management
Pricing: Free (Home version), $29.95 (Professional version)
AnVir Task Manager Free
AnVir Task Manager Free is a free tool that offers advanced features for managing startup programs, processes, and services. It provides detailed information about each item, including security ratings and user reviews.
- Startup program management
- Process monitoring and management
- Service management
- Security ratings for processes and startup items
Pricing: Free
Daphne
Daphne stands out with its sleek, modern interface and customizable features. It allows you to monitor CPU, memory, disk, and network usage in real-time, with customizable graphs and alerts.
- Modern and customizable interface
- Real-time resource monitoring
- Process management
- System information display
Pricing: Free
Free Extended Task Manager
Free Extended Task Manager offers a more detailed view of running processes and system resources compared to the built-in Task Manager. It provides additional information about CPU usage, memory allocation, and disk activity.
- Detailed process information
- Real-time CPU and memory usage graphs
- Ability to kill processes and process trees
- Startup management
Pricing: Free
MiTeC Task Manager DeLuxe
MiTeC Task Manager DeLuxe is a comprehensive system monitoring and management tool that provides detailed information about processes, services, drivers, and more. It offers advanced features for troubleshooting and optimizing system performance.
- Detailed system information
- Process monitoring and management
- Service management
- Driver management
Pricing: $19.99
Security Task Manager
Security Task Manager focuses on identifying and removing malware and other malicious software. It provides security risk ratings for each running process, helping you identify potential threats.
- Security risk ratings for processes
- Malware detection
- Process management
- Startup management
Pricing: $29.95
System Monitor II
System Monitor II is a lightweight and customizable system monitoring tool that displays real-time information about CPU, memory, disk, and network usage. It can be configured to show only the information you need.
- Lightweight and customizable
- Real-time resource monitoring
- Process management
- System information display
Pricing: Free
Moo0 System Monitor
Moo0 System Monitor is a simple and easy-to-use system monitoring tool that displays real-time information about CPU, memory, disk, and network usage. It can be configured to show multiple monitors on your desktop.
- Simple and easy-to-use
- Real-time resource monitoring
- Customizable display
- Multiple monitor support
Pricing: Free
What’s Running
What’s Running provides a detailed view of running processes and network connections, helping you identify potential security threats. It displays information about each process, including its network activity and associated files.
- Detailed process information
- Network connection monitoring
- Security analysis features
- Startup management
Pricing: $29.95
Open Hardware Monitor
Open Hardware Monitor is a free, open-source tool that monitors hardware sensors, including CPU temperature, fan speeds, and voltages. It provides detailed information about your system’s hardware components.
- Hardware sensor monitoring
- CPU temperature monitoring
- Fan speed control
- Voltage monitoring
Pricing: Free
Rainmeter
Rainmeter is a highly customizable desktop customization tool that can display system information, including CPU usage, memory usage, and network activity. It allows you to create custom skins to monitor your system in a visually appealing way.
- Highly customizable
- System information display
- Custom skin support
- Wide range of available skins
Pricing: Free
TaskInfo
TaskInfo offers a comprehensive overview of system resources, including CPU, memory, disk, and network usage. It also provides detailed information about running processes and services.
- Detailed system information
- Process monitoring and management
- Service management
- Resource usage graphs
Pricing: $29.95
WinUtilities Process Security
WinUtilities Process Security focuses on identifying and removing malware and other malicious software. It provides security risk ratings for each running process, helping you identify potential threats.
- Security risk ratings for processes
- Malware detection
- Process management
- Startup management
Pricing: $39.95
Actual Window Manager
Actual Window Manager enhances window management capabilities, allowing you to customize window behavior and automate common tasks. It includes features such as window snapping, tiling, and transparency.
- Window snapping and tiling
- Window transparency
- Customizable window behavior
- Taskbar enhancements
Pricing: $49.95
Advanced System Optimizer
Advanced System Optimizer is a comprehensive system optimization suite that includes a task manager, startup manager, and other tools for improving system performance. It also offers features for cleaning up junk files and optimizing system settings.
- System optimization tools
- Task manager
- Startup manager
- Junk file cleaner
Pricing: $69.95
Ashampoo Task Manager
Ashampoo Task Manager offers a clear and concise overview of running processes and system resources. It provides detailed information about each process, including its CPU usage, memory allocation, and disk activity.
- Clear and concise interface
- Detailed process information
- Real-time resource monitoring
- Startup management
Pricing: $19.99
IObit Advanced SystemCare
IObit Advanced SystemCare is a comprehensive system optimization suite that includes a task manager, startup manager, and other tools for improving system performance. It also offers features for cleaning up junk files and protecting your privacy.
- System optimization tools
- Task manager
- Startup manager
- Junk file cleaner
Pricing: $19.99/year
Razer Cortex
Razer Cortex is designed to optimize system performance for gaming. It includes a game booster that closes unnecessary processes and services, freeing up resources for gaming.
- Game booster
- System optimization tools
- Process management
- Startup management
Pricing: Free
AVG TuneUp
AVG TuneUp is a system optimization suite that includes a task manager, startup manager, and other tools for improving system performance. It also offers features for cleaning up junk files and updating drivers.
- System optimization tools
- Task manager
- Startup manager
- Junk file cleaner
Pricing: $49.99/year
Feature Comparison Table
|Feature
|Windows Task Manager
|Process Explorer
|System Explorer
|Process Lasso
| Process
FAQ
How do I stop 21 best windows task manager alternatives?
Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.
Does 21 best windows task manager alternatives affect battery life?
Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.
Why can’t my TV or receiver be found during 21 best windows task manager alternatives?
Both devices must share the same Wi-Fi and the feature must be enabled on the receiver.
Is a wired method more reliable for 21 best windows task manager alternatives?
Usually yes; a cable removes Wi-Fi interference and lowers latency.
User forum
0 messages