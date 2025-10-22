How To Update AMD Drivers On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Keeping your AMD drivers up to date on Windows 11 is crucial for optimal performance, stability, and security. Outdated drivers can lead to a variety of issues, including graphical glitches, game crashes, and even system instability. Fortunately, updating your AMD drivers is a straightforward process that can be accomplished through several methods.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough of the different ways to update your AMD drivers on Windows 11. Whether you prefer using the AMD Adrenalin software, Windows Update, or Device Manager, we’ll cover each method in detail to ensure a smooth and successful update.

Updating Through AMD Adrenalin Software

The AMD Adrenalin software is the primary tool for managing your AMD graphics card and drivers. Here’s how to use it to update your drivers:

Open AMD Adrenalin Software: Locate the AMD Adrenalin icon in your system tray (usually in the bottom-right corner of your screen) and double-click it. If you don’t see the icon, search for “AMD Adrenalin” in the Windows search bar. Check for Updates: In the Adrenalin software, navigate to the “Drivers & Software” tab. This is often represented by an icon that resembles a gear or a driver chip. Initiate the Update: If an update is available, you’ll see a button that says “Check for Updates” or “Download.” Click this button to start the download process. Install the Update: Once the download is complete, click the “Install” button. You’ll be presented with options for a “Factory Reset” (recommended for a clean install) or a standard install. Choose the option that best suits your needs. Restart Your Computer: After the installation is complete, you’ll be prompted to restart your computer. This is necessary for the new drivers to take effect.

Windows Update can sometimes provide driver updates for your AMD hardware. Here’s how to check:

Open Windows Settings: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Windows Update: Click on “Windows Update” in the left-hand menu. Check for Updates: Click the “Check for updates” button. Windows will scan for available updates, including driver updates. Install Optional Updates: If driver updates are available, they may be listed under “Optional updates.” Click on “Optional updates” to view and select the AMD driver update. Download and Install: Click the “Download & install” button to install the selected driver update. Restart Your Computer: Once the installation is complete, restart your computer.

Updating Through Device Manager

Device Manager allows you to manually update drivers for specific hardware components. Here’s how to use it for your AMD graphics card:

Open Device Manager: Right-click on the Windows Start button and select “Device Manager.” Expand Display Adapters: In Device Manager, expand the “Display adapters” category. Update Driver: Right-click on your AMD graphics card (e.g., “AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT”) and select “Update driver.” Search Automatically: Choose the “Search automatically for drivers” option. Windows will search for the latest drivers online. Install Drivers: If Windows finds an updated driver, it will download and install it automatically. Restart Your Computer: Restart your computer to complete the installation.

Create a System Restore Point: Before updating your drivers, create a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong during the update process.

Before updating your drivers, create a system restore point. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong during the update process. Download Drivers Directly from AMD: For the most reliable and up-to-date drivers, download them directly from the AMD website.

For the most reliable and up-to-date drivers, download them directly from the AMD website. Clean Install: Consider performing a clean install of the drivers. This removes any previous driver files and ensures a fresh installation.

Consider performing a clean install of the drivers. This removes any previous driver files and ensures a fresh installation. Monitor Performance: After updating your drivers, monitor your system’s performance to ensure that the new drivers are working correctly.

Keeping your AMD drivers updated is essential for a smooth and enjoyable computing experience on Windows 11. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you can ensure that your AMD hardware is always running at its best.

FAQ

How often should I update my AMD drivers? It’s generally recommended to update your AMD drivers whenever a new version is released, especially if you’re experiencing issues or playing new games.

Where can I download the latest AMD drivers? You can download the latest AMD drivers from the official AMD website or through the AMD Adrenalin software.

What is a clean install of AMD drivers? A clean install removes all previous driver files and settings before installing the new drivers, potentially resolving conflicts and improving performance.

Can outdated drivers cause problems? Yes, outdated drivers can lead to graphical glitches, game crashes, system instability, and security vulnerabilities.

What if the driver update causes problems? If a driver update causes problems, you can roll back to the previous driver version through Device Manager or restore your system from a system restore point.

Feature AMD Adrenalin Software Windows Update Device Manager Ease of Use High Medium Medium Driver Version Latest Varies Varies Control High Low Medium Clean Install Supported Not Supported Not Supported Recommendation Preferred Good Good

