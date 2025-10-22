Best Expense Trackers For Windows In 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Managing your finances can be a daunting task, especially when you’re juggling multiple accounts and expenses. Fortunately, numerous expense tracker applications are available for Windows users to help simplify the process. These tools provide insights into your spending habits, help you create budgets, and ultimately, assist you in achieving your financial goals.

In this article, we’ll explore nine of the best expense tracker options for Windows in 2025. We’ll delve into their features, pricing, and how they can benefit you, ensuring you find the perfect fit for your needs.

Which Expense Tracker Is Right for You?

Mint

Mint is a popular, free expense tracker that connects to your bank accounts, credit cards, and other financial institutions to automatically track your spending. It categorizes your transactions, creates budgets, and provides insights into your financial health.

Mint helps you stay on top of your bills by sending reminders and alerts, and it offers a credit score monitoring feature. It’s a great option for those who want a comprehensive overview of their finances without paying a subscription fee.

Automatic transaction tracking

Budgeting tools

Bill reminders

Credit score monitoring

Pricing: Free

Personal Capital

Personal Capital is a wealth management tool that offers a free version for tracking your spending, net worth, and investments. It’s particularly well-suited for individuals with investment portfolios, as it provides in-depth analysis and performance tracking.

Personal Capital offers personalized financial advice and wealth management services for a fee. If you’re looking for a tool that can help you manage both your daily expenses and your long-term investments, Personal Capital is a solid choice.

Investment tracking

Net worth calculation

Retirement planning tools

Personalized financial advice (paid)

Pricing: Free (paid advisory services available)

YNAB (You Need a Budget)

YNAB, or You Need a Budget, is a budgeting app that focuses on giving every dollar a job. It encourages you to plan your spending in advance and track your progress against your goals.

YNAB uses a zero-based budgeting approach, where you allocate every dollar to a specific category. This helps you become more aware of your spending habits and make informed financial decisions.

Zero-based budgeting

Goal setting

Debt management tools

Real-time budget updates

Pricing: $14.99/month or $99/year

Moneydance

Moneydance is a desktop-based personal finance manager that offers a wide range of features, including online banking, bill payment, budgeting, and investment tracking. It’s a one-time purchase, so you don’t have to worry about recurring subscription fees.

Moneydance is a good option for those who prefer a desktop application over a web-based or mobile app. It offers robust features and is suitable for both personal and small business finances.

Online banking integration

Bill payment

Budgeting

Investment tracking

Pricing: $49.99 (one-time purchase)

Quicken

Quicken is a comprehensive personal finance software that offers a variety of features, including budgeting, bill payment, investment tracking, and property management. It’s available in different versions with varying levels of functionality.

Quicken is a popular choice for individuals who want a powerful and feature-rich personal finance tool. It’s particularly well-suited for those who manage multiple properties or have complex financial situations.

Budgeting and expense tracking

Bill payment

Investment tracking

Property management (depending on version)

Pricing: Starts at $34.99/year

Banktivity

Banktivity is a personal finance manager designed for Mac and iOS, but also available for Windows. It offers a range of features, including account aggregation, budgeting, investment tracking, and reporting.

Banktivity allows you to connect to multiple financial institutions and automatically download your transactions. It also offers robust reporting tools to help you analyze your spending habits and track your progress towards your financial goals.

Account aggregation

Budgeting

Investment tracking

Reporting

Pricing: Starts at $6.67/month (billed annually)

PocketGuard

PocketGuard is a budgeting and expense tracking app that focuses on simplicity and ease of use. It connects to your bank accounts and credit cards to automatically track your spending and show you how much money you have left to spend.

PocketGuard uses a simple budgeting approach called “In My Pocket,” which shows you how much money you have available after accounting for bills, goals, and savings. It’s a great option for those who want a straightforward and easy-to-use budgeting app.

Automatic transaction tracking

Budgeting

Bill tracking

Savings goals

Pricing: Free (paid premium features available)

Spendee

Spendee is a budgeting app that helps you track your expenses and manage your budget. It offers a clean and intuitive interface, making it easy to see where your money is going.

Spendee allows you to create custom categories and budgets, and it provides insights into your spending habits. It also offers a shared wallets feature, which allows you to collaborate with others on budgeting and expense tracking.

Expense tracking

Budgeting

Shared wallets

Custom categories

Pricing: Free (paid premium features available)

Goodbudget

Goodbudget uses the envelope budgeting method, where you allocate your income into virtual envelopes for different spending categories. It’s a great option for those who want to take a hands-on approach to budgeting.

Goodbudget helps you stay on top of your spending by providing real-time updates on your envelope balances. It also offers a debt payoff feature to help you track your progress towards becoming debt-free.

Envelope budgeting

Debt payoff

Goal setting

Cross-platform syncing

Pricing: Free (paid premium features available)

Feature Comparison

Feature Mint Personal Capital YNAB Moneydance Quicken Banktivity PocketGuard Spendee Goodbudget Price Free Free $14.99/mo $49.99 $34.99/yr $6.67/mo Free Free Free Auto Tracking Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Budgeting Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Investment No Yes No Yes Yes Yes No No No Bill Pay No No No Yes Yes No No No No

Tips

Start with a free trial: Many expense trackers offer free trials or free versions. Take advantage of these to test out different options and see which one works best for you.

Many expense trackers offer free trials or free versions. Take advantage of these to test out different options and see which one works best for you. Connect your accounts: To get the most out of your expense tracker, connect your bank accounts, credit cards, and other financial institutions. This will allow the app to automatically track your transactions and provide you with a comprehensive overview of your finances.

To get the most out of your expense tracker, connect your bank accounts, credit cards, and other financial institutions. This will allow the app to automatically track your transactions and provide you with a comprehensive overview of your finances. Set realistic budgets: When creating budgets, be realistic about your spending habits. Don’t set budgets that are too restrictive, as this can lead to frustration and failure.

When creating budgets, be realistic about your spending habits. Don’t set budgets that are too restrictive, as this can lead to frustration and failure. Track your progress: Regularly review your spending and budget progress to see how you’re doing. This will help you identify areas where you can save money and make adjustments to your budget.

Finding Financial Clarity with the Right Tool

Choosing the right expense tracker for Windows can significantly improve your financial management. By understanding your spending habits and creating realistic budgets, you can take control of your finances and achieve your financial goals.

FAQ

What is the best free expense tracker for Windows?

Mint is a popular and comprehensive free expense tracker that connects to your financial accounts and automatically tracks your spending.

Can expense trackers help with budgeting?

Yes, many expense

How do I stop expense tracker for windows: 9 best to use in 2025?

Open the relevant control, then choose Stop or Disconnect to end the session.

Does expense tracker for windows: 9 best to use in 2025 affect battery life?

Yes, it uses extra power for video and networking; keep the device charged.

Related reading