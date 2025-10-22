How To Create An Amazon Account: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Creating an Amazon account grants you access to a vast marketplace, offering everything from everyday essentials to entertainment and cloud services. Whether you’re a first-time online shopper or looking to streamline your digital life, this guide will walk you through the process of setting up your Amazon account quickly and easily.

This step-by-step guide will provide clear, concise instructions, ensuring a smooth and successful account creation experience. We’ll cover everything from the initial sign-up to verifying your information and setting up payment options.

Want to Join Amazon? Here’s How

Step 1: Navigate to the Amazon Website

Open your preferred web browser (e.g., Chrome, Firefox, Safari). Go to the Amazon website: https://www.amazon.com.

Step 2: Find the Account Creation Option

Hover over the “Account & Lists” option in the top right corner of the page. Click the “Start here” link next to “New customer?”. This will take you to the account creation page.

Step 3: Enter Your Information

Enter your name in the “Your name” field. Enter your email address in the “Email” field. Enter your desired password in the “Password” field. Re-enter your password in the “Re-enter password” field. Click the “Verify email” button.

Step 4: Verify Your Email Address

Check your email inbox for a verification code from Amazon. Enter the verification code in the “Enter OTP” field on the Amazon website. Click the “Create your Amazon account” button.

Step 5: Add Your Phone Number (Optional but Recommended)

Click “Add mobile phone number” if prompted. Select your country code from the dropdown menu. Enter your phone number in the provided field. Click “Add mobile number”. Amazon may send a verification code to your phone.

Step 6: Set Up Payment Options (Optional but Recommended)

Hover over “Account & Lists” in the top right corner. Click “Your Account”. Under “Ordering and shopping preferences,” click “Payment options.” Click “Add a card” or “Add a bank account.” Enter your payment information and billing address. Click “Add your card” or “Verify bank account.”

Step 7: Add Shipping Address

Hover over “Account & Lists” in the top right corner. Click “Your Account”. Under “Address Book,” click “Add address”. Enter your full name. Enter your street address, city, state, and zip code. Enter your phone number. Click “Add address”.

Tips

Use a strong, unique password that you don’t use for other accounts.

Keep your account information secure and don’t share your password with anyone.

Consider enabling two-factor authentication for added security.

Review Amazon’s privacy policy and terms of service.

Comparing Amazon Account Types

Feature Standard Account Amazon Prime Account Membership Fee No Yes Shipping Benefits Free shipping on orders over a certain amount Free Two-Day or faster shipping on eligible items Streaming Access No Access to Prime Video streaming service Exclusive Deals Limited access to deals Access to Prime-exclusive deals Other Benefits None Additional benefits like Prime Reading, Amazon Photos, and more Storage Limited Unlimited photo storage

Start Shopping on Amazon

Creating an Amazon account is a straightforward process that unlocks a world of online shopping and digital services. By following these steps, you’ll be ready to browse, purchase, and enjoy the convenience that Amazon offers.

FAQ

How do I change my Amazon account name? Go to Your Account and select Login & Security. Next to Name, select Edit. Enter your name, and then select Save Changes.

What if I forgot my Amazon password? Click “Forgot your password?” on the sign-in page and follow the instructions to reset it.

Can I use the same email address for multiple Amazon accounts? No, each Amazon account requires a unique email address.

How do I close my Amazon account? You can request to close your account through the “Close Your Amazon Account” page, which can be found by searching in Amazon’s help section. Be aware that this is a permanent action.

Is it safe to store my credit card information on Amazon? Amazon uses encryption and security measures to protect your payment information. However, it’s always a good practice to monitor your account for any unauthorized activity.

