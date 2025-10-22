Top Time Tracking Software Of 2023

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Finding the right time tracking software can be a game-changer for businesses of all sizes. It’s no longer just about clocking in and out; these tools offer insights into productivity, project management, and resource allocation, all crucial for staying competitive. With so many options available, selecting the best fit for your specific needs can feel overwhelming.

This guide cuts through the noise, highlighting the top time tracking software solutions of 2023. We’ll explore their key features, pricing, and ideal use cases, empowering you to make an informed decision and optimize your team’s performance.

Which Time Tracking Software is Best for You?

Toggl Track

Toggl Track stands out for its simplicity and ease of use. It’s a great option for individuals and small teams who need a straightforward time tracking solution without a lot of bells and whistles. It integrates seamlessly with many popular project management tools, making it easy to track time spent on specific tasks. Toggl Track’s reporting features provide insights into how time is being spent, helping users identify areas for improvement.

Toggl Track’s intuitive interface makes it easy for users to start and stop tracking time with a single click. It also offers features like automatic time tracking reminders and the ability to add projects and clients. The software is available on web, desktop, and mobile, allowing users to track time from anywhere.

Simple and intuitive interface

Integration with popular project management tools

Detailed reporting features

Available on web, desktop, and mobile

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $9 per user per month.

Clockify

Clockify is a completely free time tracking software that’s perfect for teams on a tight budget. Despite being free, it offers a robust set of features, including project tracking, timesheet management, and detailed reporting. Clockify is a great option for businesses that need a comprehensive time tracking solution without the cost.

Clockify’s project tracking features allow users to track time spent on specific projects and tasks. The software also offers team management features, allowing managers to track the time of their team members. Clockify’s reporting features provide insights into team productivity and project profitability.

Completely free to use

Project tracking and timesheet management

Detailed reporting features

Team management capabilities

Pricing: Free

Time Doctor

Time Doctor is a powerful time tracking software designed for remote teams and businesses that need to monitor employee productivity. It offers features like website and application monitoring, screenshot monitoring, and activity tracking. Time Doctor helps businesses ensure that their remote employees are staying on task and productive.

Time Doctor’s website and application monitoring features allow managers to see which websites and applications their employees are using during work hours. The software also offers screenshot monitoring, which takes periodic screenshots of employees’ screens. Time Doctor’s activity tracking feature tracks employees’ keyboard and mouse activity.

Website and application monitoring

Screenshot monitoring

Activity tracking

Detailed reporting and analytics

Pricing: Paid plans start at $7 per user per month.

Harvest

Harvest is a time tracking and invoicing software that’s ideal for freelancers and small businesses. It offers features like time tracking, expense tracking, and invoicing, all in one place. Harvest integrates seamlessly with popular accounting software, making it easy to manage finances.

Harvest’s time tracking features allow users to track time spent on projects and tasks. The software also offers expense tracking, allowing users to track business expenses. Harvest’s invoicing features make it easy to create and send professional invoices to clients.

Time tracking and invoicing in one platform

Expense tracking features

Integration with accounting software

Project budgeting and reporting

Pricing: Free plan available; paid plans start at $12 per user per month.

Hubstaff

Hubstaff is another robust time tracking software solution designed for remote teams, focusing on productivity monitoring and automation. It offers features like location tracking, app and URL tracking, and detailed reporting to help businesses optimize their workforce.

Hubstaff’s location tracking feature allows managers to see where their employees are working. The software also offers app and URL tracking, which tracks the websites and applications employees are using. Hubstaff’s reporting features provide insights into team productivity and project costs.

Location tracking (GPS)

App and URL tracking

Detailed reporting and analytics

Automated payroll features

Pricing: Paid plans start at $7 per user per month.

Steps to Implement Time Tracking Software Effectively:

Define Your Goals: Clearly outline what you want to achieve with time tracking software. Are you aiming to improve project profitability, monitor employee productivity, or simply track time for billing purposes? Choose the Right Software: Select a solution that aligns with your specific needs and budget. Consider factors like team size, required features, and integration capabilities. Set Up Your Account: Create an account and configure the software with your projects, tasks, and team members. Train Your Team: Provide thorough training to your team on how to use the software effectively. Emphasize the benefits of time tracking and address any concerns they may have. Monitor and Analyze Data: Regularly review the data collected by the software to identify trends, bottlenecks, and areas for improvement. Adjust and Optimize: Based on your findings, adjust your workflows, processes, and resource allocation to optimize performance.

Tips

Start small: Begin by implementing time tracking in a specific department or project before rolling it out company-wide.

Begin by implementing time tracking in a specific department or project before rolling it out company-wide. Communicate clearly: Explain the purpose of time tracking to your team and how it will benefit them.

Explain the purpose of time tracking to your team and how it will benefit them. Be transparent: Share the data collected with your team and use it to make informed decisions.

Share the data collected with your team and use it to make informed decisions. Provide feedback: Offer regular feedback to your team on their time tracking performance.

Offer regular feedback to your team on their time tracking performance. Automate as much as possible: Look for software that offers automation features to streamline the time tracking process.

Feature Comparison Table

Feature Toggl Track Clockify Time Doctor Harvest Hubstaff Pricing Paid Free Paid Paid Paid Free Plan Yes Yes No Yes No Project Tracking Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Timesheet Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Reporting Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Invoicing No No No Yes No Activity Monitoring No No Yes No Yes Location Tracking No No No No Yes Integrations Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Time Management Simplified

Choosing the right time tracking software is an investment in your team’s productivity and your company’s success. By carefully evaluating your needs and considering the options available, you can find a solution that helps you streamline workflows, optimize resource allocation, and achieve your business goals.

FAQ

What is time tracking software used for?

Time tracking software is used to record the amount of time spent on tasks or projects. This information can be used for billing clients, managing projects, and tracking employee productivity.

Is time tracking software worth it?

Yes, time tracking software can be worth it for businesses of all sizes. It can help improve productivity, reduce costs, and provide valuable insights into how time is being spent.

What are the benefits of using time tracking software?

The benefits of using time tracking software include improved productivity, reduced costs, better project management, and more accurate billing.

How does time tracking software work?

Time tracking software typically works by allowing users to manually start and stop timers or by automatically tracking time spent on specific applications or websites.

What features should I look for in time tracking software?

Some key features to look for in time tracking software include project tracking, timesheet management, reporting, invoicing, and integrations with other business tools.

Related reading