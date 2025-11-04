How To Uninstall McAfee On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

McAfee is a well-known antivirus software, but there might come a time when you want to remove it from your Windows 11 system. Whether you’re switching to a different security solution or simply need to troubleshoot an issue, uninstalling McAfee requires a specific process to ensure complete removal and prevent potential conflicts. This guide provides a clear, step-by-step approach to uninstalling McAfee on Windows 11.

Completely removing McAfee can sometimes be tricky, as leftover files and registry entries can cause problems down the line. This article will walk you through the standard uninstall procedure, followed by a more thorough removal process using McAfee’s own removal tool, ensuring a clean and problem-free system.

Need to Remove McAfee from Your Windows 11 PC?

Uninstalling McAfee Through Windows Settings

This is the standard method for removing programs in Windows 11.

Open the Settings app: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Apps: Click on “Apps” in the left sidebar. Select Apps & Features: Click on “Apps & features” in the right pane. Find McAfee: Scroll through the list of installed apps or use the search bar to find “McAfee.” Uninstall McAfee: Click the three vertical dots next to the McAfee app and select “Uninstall”. Confirm Uninstall: Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the uninstallation. You may be asked to restart your computer.

Using the McAfee Removal Tool (MCPR)

Sometimes, the standard uninstall process leaves behind residual files. The McAfee Consumer Product Removal (MCPR) tool ensures a more complete removal.

Download the MCPR Tool: Visit the official McAfee website or a trusted download source to download the MCPR tool. Run the MCPR Tool: Locate the downloaded MCPR.exe file and double-click it to run the tool. Security Warning: If a security warning appears, click “Yes” to allow the tool to run. Follow the Prompts: Read the on-screen instructions and follow the prompts to begin the removal process. You may need to enter a captcha code for verification. Restart Your Computer: After the MCPR tool completes its process, restart your computer to finalize the removal.

Verifying Complete Removal

After uninstalling McAfee using either method, it’s a good idea to check for any remaining files or folders.

Open File Explorer: Press the Windows key + E to open File Explorer. Check Program Files: Navigate to the “Program Files” and “Program Files (x86)” folders on your system drive (usually C:). Look for McAfee Folders: Search for any folders related to McAfee and delete them if found. Check the Registry (Advanced):

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.

Type “regedit” and press Enter to open the Registry Editor.

Navigate to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE and HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE .

and . Look for any keys related to McAfee and delete them. Caution: Editing the registry can be risky. Only proceed if you are comfortable with this process. Back up the registry before making any changes.

Tips

Before uninstalling, close all McAfee programs and processes running in the background.

Download the MCPR tool from the official McAfee website to ensure you have the latest version.

If you encounter any errors during the uninstallation process, consult the McAfee support website or contact their customer support for assistance.

Consider creating a system restore point before uninstalling any software, in case you need to revert to a previous state.

McAfee Removal: A Clean System

Removing McAfee from your Windows 11 system involves a few simple steps. Remember to use the MCPR tool for a complete removal.

FAQ

Can I uninstall McAfee without the MCPR tool? Yes, you can uninstall McAfee through Windows Settings. However, the MCPR tool ensures a more thorough removal of residual files.

Is the MCPR tool safe to use? Yes, the MCPR tool is a legitimate tool provided by McAfee to help users completely remove their products. Download it from the official McAfee website.

What should I do if I encounter errors during the uninstallation process? Consult the McAfee support website or contact their customer support for assistance.

Do I need to restart my computer after uninstalling McAfee? Yes, restarting your computer is recommended to finalize the removal process.

Will uninstalling McAfee remove my personal files? No, uninstalling McAfee will only remove the McAfee software and related files. Your personal files will not be affected.

