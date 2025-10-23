How To Uninstall McAfee Antivirus From Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

McAfee is a popular antivirus software, but sometimes you might want to remove it from your Windows 11 computer. Whether you’re switching to a different security solution or simply prefer not to have it installed, uninstalling McAfee is a straightforward process. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough to ensure a clean and complete removal.

Removing McAfee correctly is essential to prevent lingering files or processes from interfering with other software. We’ll cover several methods, including using the standard Windows uninstaller, the McAfee Removal Tool, and even manual removal for those stubborn cases. Follow along, and you’ll have McAfee uninstalled in no time.

How Do I Completely Remove McAfee From Windows 11?

Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you uninstall McAfee Antivirus from your Windows 11 system:

Uninstalling McAfee Through Windows Settings

This is the most common and usually the simplest method to uninstall software on Windows.

Open the Settings app: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Apps: Click on “Apps” in the left sidebar. Select Apps & Features: Click on “Apps & Features” in the right pane. Find McAfee: Scroll through the list of installed apps or use the search bar to find “McAfee.” Uninstall McAfee: Click the three vertical dots next to the McAfee app, and select “Uninstall.” Confirm the Uninstall: A pop-up window will appear asking for confirmation. Click “Uninstall” again. Follow the On-Screen Instructions: The McAfee uninstaller will launch. Follow the prompts to complete the uninstallation process. You may need to restart your computer.

Using the McAfee Removal Tool (MCPR)

The McAfee Removal Tool (MCPR) is a utility specifically designed to remove all traces of McAfee products from your system.

Download the MCPR Tool: Visit the official McAfee website or a trusted download source to download the MCPR tool. Run the MCPR Tool: Locate the downloaded file (usually in your Downloads folder) and double-click it to run. Grant Permissions: You may be prompted by User Account Control (UAC). Click “Yes” to grant the tool permission to run. Follow the Prompts: The MCPR tool will guide you through the removal process. You may need to enter a CAPTCHA code for security purposes. Restart Your Computer: After the tool completes the removal process, it will prompt you to restart your computer. Make sure to restart.

Removing McAfee Extensions from Browsers

Even after uninstalling the main program, McAfee browser extensions might remain. Here’s how to remove them:

Open Your Browser: Open your web browser (e.g., Chrome, Edge, Firefox). Access Extensions:

Chrome: Click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner, then go to “More tools” > “Extensions.”

Click the three vertical dots in the top-right corner, then go to “More tools” > “Extensions.” Edge: Click the three horizontal dots in the top-right corner, then go to “Extensions.”

Click the three horizontal dots in the top-right corner, then go to “Extensions.” Firefox: Click the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner, then go to “Add-ons” > “Extensions.”

Find McAfee Extensions: Look for any McAfee-related extensions in the list. Remove the Extensions:

Chrome/Edge: Click the “Remove” button next to the McAfee extension.

Click the “Remove” button next to the McAfee extension. Firefox: Click the three dots next to the McAfee extension and select “Remove.”

Manually Removing McAfee Files and Folders (If Necessary)

This step is only necessary if you encounter issues after using the previous methods. Be cautious when manually deleting files, as deleting the wrong files can cause system instability.

Show Hidden Files and Folders:

Open File Explorer: Press Windows key + E to open File Explorer.

Press Windows key + E to open File Explorer. Go to View Tab: Click on the “View” tab at the top of the window.

Click on the “View” tab at the top of the window. Check “Hidden items”: In the “Show/hide” section, check the box next to “Hidden items.”

Navigate to Program Files: Go to the “Program Files” and “Program Files (x86)” folders on your C: drive. Delete McAfee Folders: Look for any folders named “McAfee” or containing McAfee-related files. If found, delete them. Navigate to AppData: Go to C:\Users\[YourUsername]\AppData\Local and C:\Users\[YourUsername]\AppData\Roaming . Replace [YourUsername] with your actual username. Delete McAfee Folders: Look for and delete any McAfee-related folders in these locations. Empty the Recycle Bin: Empty your Recycle Bin to permanently remove the deleted files.

Editing the Windows Registry (Advanced)

Warning: Editing the Windows Registry can be risky if not done correctly. Incorrect modifications can cause system instability. Back up your registry before proceeding.

Open Registry Editor: Press Windows key + R, type regedit , and press Enter. Grant Permissions: You may be prompted by User Account Control (UAC). Click “Yes” to grant the Registry Editor permission to run. Back Up the Registry: Go to “File” > “Export.” Choose a location to save the backup and give it a name. Set “Export range” to “All” and click “Save.” Search for McAfee Keys: Press Ctrl + F to open the search dialog. Type “McAfee” and click “Find Next.” Delete McAfee Keys: If a McAfee-related key is found, right-click it and select “Delete.” Confirm the deletion. Repeat the Search: Press F3 to repeat the search and delete any other McAfee-related keys you find. Restart Your Computer: After deleting the registry keys, restart your computer to apply the changes.

Tips For a Smooth Uninstall

Here are some tips to help you uninstall McAfee without problems:

Close All McAfee Processes: Before starting the uninstallation, make sure all McAfee processes are closed. You can do this through the Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc).

Before starting the uninstallation, make sure all McAfee processes are closed. You can do this through the Task Manager (Ctrl + Shift + Esc). Download the Latest MCPR Tool: Ensure you have the latest version of the McAfee Removal Tool for optimal results.

Ensure you have the latest version of the McAfee Removal Tool for optimal results. Be Patient: The uninstallation process may take some time, especially if you have a large number of files.

The uninstallation process may take some time, especially if you have a large number of files. Create a System Restore Point: Before making significant changes to your system, such as uninstalling software or editing the registry, create a system restore point. This allows you to revert your system to a previous state if something goes wrong.

Final Steps To Ensure Your System is Clean

Following these steps ensures a clean uninstall of McAfee Antivirus, preventing potential conflicts with other security solutions or system performance issues.

FAQ

How do I stop McAfee from automatically renewing? To stop automatic renewal, log in to your McAfee account on the McAfee website, go to your subscription settings, and disable auto-renewal.

What if I don’t have the McAfee Removal Tool? You can download the latest version of the McAfee Removal Tool (MCPR) from the official McAfee website or a trusted software download site.

Can I uninstall McAfee without the password? If you’ve forgotten your McAfee password, you may need to contact McAfee support for assistance in resetting it or removing the software.

What happens if I delete McAfee files manually? Manually deleting McAfee files can sometimes leave remnants behind, which may cause issues. It’s best to use the official uninstaller or the McAfee Removal Tool for a complete removal.

Do I need to restart my computer after uninstalling McAfee? Yes, restarting your computer after uninstalling McAfee is recommended to ensure that all files and processes are completely removed from your system.

McAfee Uninstallation Methods Compared

Method Difficulty Completeness When to Use

Related reading