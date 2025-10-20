How To Completely Uninstall McAfee From Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

McAfee is a well-known antivirus software, but there might come a time when you want to remove it from your Windows 11 system. Perhaps you’re switching to a different security solution, experiencing performance issues, or simply no longer need it. Completely uninstalling McAfee ensures that all its components are removed, preventing potential conflicts with other software and freeing up valuable system resources.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step process to completely uninstall McAfee from your Windows 11 computer, covering everything from using the built-in uninstaller to employing the McAfee Consumer Product Removal (MCPR) tool for a thorough cleanup. Follow these instructions carefully to ensure a clean and complete removal.

How Do I Fully Remove McAfee From My Windows 11 PC?

1. Use the Windows 11 Apps & Features Uninstaller

This is the standard method for removing most programs, including McAfee.

Open the Settings app. You can do this by pressing the Windows key + I. Click on Apps in the left sidebar. Select Apps & features. In the list of installed apps, find McAfee. Click the three vertical dots next to McAfee and select Uninstall. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstallation process. You may be asked to restart your computer.

2. Employ the McAfee Consumer Product Removal (MCPR) Tool

The MCPR tool is specifically designed to remove any remnants of McAfee products that the standard uninstaller might miss.

Download the McAfee Consumer Product Removal (MCPR) tool from the official McAfee website. Search “McAfee MCPR tool download” on your browser to find the official McAfee download page. Close all open McAfee applications before running the tool. Run the MCPR.exe file as an administrator. Right-click the downloaded file and select “Run as administrator.” You may be prompted with a security warning. Click Yes to continue. The tool will display a warning that it will remove all McAfee products. Click Next to proceed. You will be presented with a security validation. Enter the characters exactly as shown on the screen. This is case-sensitive. The tool will now remove McAfee products. This process may take several minutes. Once the process is complete, you will be prompted to restart your computer. Click Restart.

3. Remove McAfee WebAdvisor (If Applicable)

McAfee WebAdvisor is a browser extension that provides security features. If you have it installed, remove it separately.

Open your web browser (e.g., Chrome, Edge, Firefox). Go to the extensions or add-ons settings. The location varies depending on your browser.

Chrome: Type chrome://extensions in the address bar and press Enter.

Type in the address bar and press Enter. Edge: Type edge://extensions in the address bar and press Enter.

Type in the address bar and press Enter. Firefox: Type about:addons in the address bar and press Enter.

Find McAfee WebAdvisor in the list of extensions. Click Remove to uninstall the extension. Restart your browser.

4. Check for Remaining McAfee Folders and Files

Sometimes, residual folders and files can remain after uninstallation.

Open File Explorer. Navigate to the following locations:

C:\Program Files

C:\Program Files (x86)

C:\ProgramData

Look for any folders named McAfee or containing McAfee-related names. If you find any, delete them. You may need administrator privileges to do so.

5. Clean the Windows Registry (Advanced)

Warning: Editing the Windows Registry can be risky if not done correctly. Incorrect modifications can cause system instability. Back up your registry before proceeding.

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type regedit and press Enter. Click Yes if prompted by User Account Control. In the Registry Editor, navigate to the following locations:

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE

Look for any keys named McAfee or containing McAfee-related names. Right-click on the key and select Delete. Repeat this process for any other McAfee-related keys you find. Close the Registry Editor and restart your computer.

Tips for a Smooth Uninstall

Close all McAfee programs before starting the uninstall process.

before starting the uninstall process. Run the MCPR tool in Safe Mode if you encounter issues during the removal process. To enter Safe Mode, restart your computer and press the F8 key repeatedly during startup.

if you encounter issues during the removal process. To enter Safe Mode, restart your computer and press the F8 key repeatedly during startup. Back up your registry before making any changes.

before making any changes. Restart your computer after each step to ensure changes are applied correctly.

Comparison of Uninstall Methods

Method Description Pros Cons Windows Apps & Features Uninstaller The standard method for uninstalling programs through the Windows Settings app. Simple and straightforward; readily available. May leave behind residual files and registry entries. McAfee Consumer Product Removal (MCPR) Tool A dedicated tool designed by McAfee to remove all traces of their products. Thorough removal of McAfee products; removes residual files and registry entries. Requires downloading the tool; may require running in Safe Mode for complete removal. Manual Removal (Folders & Registry) Manually deleting remaining McAfee folders and registry entries after using the uninstaller and MCPR tool. Ensures complete removal of McAfee products; useful for removing stubborn remnants. Requires advanced technical knowledge; can be risky if not done correctly; time-consuming. McAfee WebAdvisor Removal Removal of McAfee WebAdvisor browser extension Removes McAfee web browser integration; improves browser performance if McAfee WebAdvisor is causing issues. Requires manual removal from each browser; may require restarting the browser.

Complete McAfee Removal For Optimal System Performance

By following these steps, you can ensure that McAfee is completely removed from your Windows 11 system, freeing up resources and preventing potential conflicts with other software. A clean uninstall contributes to a smoother and more efficient computing experience.

FAQ

How do I download the McAfee Consumer Product Removal (MCPR) tool? Search “McAfee MCPR tool download” on your browser to find the official McAfee download page.

Do I need to restart my computer after using the MCPR tool? Yes, restarting your computer is essential to complete the removal process.

Is it safe to edit the Windows Registry? Editing the Windows Registry can be risky if not done correctly. It’s recommended to back up your registry before making any changes.

What should I do if I encounter issues during the uninstallation process? Try running the MCPR tool in Safe Mode or contact McAfee support for assistance.

Why is it important to completely uninstall McAfee? Completely uninstalling McAfee ensures that all its components are removed, preventing potential conflicts with other software and freeing up valuable system resources.

