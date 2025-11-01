How To Delete McAfee On Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Uninstall Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

McAfee is a well-known antivirus software, but there might come a time when you want to remove it from your Windows 11 system. Whether you’re switching to a different antivirus solution, experiencing performance issues, or simply no longer need it, properly uninstalling McAfee is crucial to ensure your system runs smoothly. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to completely removing McAfee from your Windows 11 computer.

Uninstalling software like McAfee can sometimes be tricky, leaving behind residual files that can cause conflicts or slow down your computer. This guide covers multiple methods to ensure a thorough removal, including using the standard uninstall process, the McAfee Consumer Product Removal (MCPR) tool, and even manual removal techniques for stubborn remnants. Follow these instructions carefully to ensure a clean and complete uninstall.

How Do I Completely Uninstall McAfee From Windows 11?

Uninstall McAfee Through the Settings App

Open the Settings app: Press the Windows key + I to open the Settings app. Navigate to Apps: Click on “Apps” in the left sidebar, then select “Apps & features.” Locate McAfee: Scroll through the list of installed apps until you find “McAfee” or any related McAfee product (e.g., McAfee Total Protection, McAfee WebAdvisor). Uninstall McAfee: Click the three vertical dots next to the McAfee app and select “Uninstall.” Confirm Uninstall: A pop-up window will appear. Click “Uninstall” again to confirm. Follow On-Screen Instructions: The McAfee uninstaller will launch. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete the uninstall process. This may involve answering questions or providing a reason for uninstalling. Restart Your Computer: Once the uninstall is complete, restart your computer to ensure all components are removed.

Use the McAfee Consumer Product Removal (MCPR) Tool

Download the MCPR Tool: Go to the official McAfee support website and download the McAfee Consumer Product Removal (MCPR) tool. Run the MCPR Tool: Locate the downloaded file (usually in your Downloads folder) and double-click it to run. Security Warning: If a security warning appears, click “Yes” to allow the tool to make changes to your device. Follow On-Screen Instructions: The MCPR tool will guide you through the removal process. You may need to enter a security code to proceed. Restart Your Computer: After the MCPR tool finishes, restart your computer. This is essential to remove any remaining McAfee files.

Manually Remove McAfee Remnants (If Necessary)

Show Hidden Files and Folders: Open File Explorer, click on “View,” then “Show,” and check the box next to “Hidden items.” Delete McAfee Folders: Navigate to the following locations and delete any McAfee-related folders:

C:\Program Files

C:\Program Files (x86)

C:\ProgramData

C:\Users\[Your Username]\AppData\Local

C:\Users\[Your Username]\AppData\Roaming

Remove McAfee Registry Entries:

Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.

Type regedit and press Enter to open the Registry Editor.

and press Enter to open the Registry Editor. Navigate to the following registry keys and delete any McAfee-related entries (be extremely careful when editing the registry):

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\McAfee

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\McAfee

HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Uninstall (Look for any entries containing “McAfee” and delete them)

Restart Your Computer: After manually removing files and registry entries, restart your computer.

Tips for a Smooth Uninstall

Back Up Your Registry: Before making any changes to the registry, create a backup. In Registry Editor, go to File > Export, and save the registry file to a safe location.

Before making any changes to the registry, create a backup. In Registry Editor, go to File > Export, and save the registry file to a safe location. Disable McAfee Before Uninstalling: If possible, disable McAfee’s real-time scanning and other features before starting the uninstall process.

If possible, disable McAfee’s real-time scanning and other features before starting the uninstall process. Run as Administrator: Always run the MCPR tool and Registry Editor as an administrator for full access and permissions.

Always run the MCPR tool and Registry Editor as an administrator for full access and permissions. Be Patient: The uninstall process, especially when using the MCPR tool, can take some time. Avoid interrupting the process.

Achieving a McAfee-Free Windows 11 System

Completely removing McAfee from your Windows 11 system involves a few steps, but following them diligently will ensure you get a clean system, ready for a fresh antivirus or just running without one. Using the standard uninstall, the MCPR tool, and manual removal techniques ensures a thorough cleanup.

FAQ

How do I stop McAfee from automatically renewing? You can cancel your subscription through your McAfee account online or by contacting McAfee customer support.

What is the McAfee Consumer Product Removal (MCPR) tool? The MCPR tool is a utility provided by McAfee to completely remove its products from your computer, including leftover files and registry entries.

Why can’t I uninstall McAfee through the Control Panel? Sometimes, due to corrupted files or installation issues, the standard uninstall process might fail. The MCPR tool is designed to address these situations.

Is it safe to manually edit the Windows Registry? Editing the Windows Registry can be risky if not done correctly. It’s crucial to back up your registry before making any changes and to only delete entries that you are certain are related to McAfee.

What should I do if I still have problems uninstalling McAfee? Contact McAfee support for assistance. They may have specific instructions or tools to help you remove the software completely.

Related reading