How To Turn On Noise Suppression In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Noise suppression is a fantastic feature that can significantly improve the quality of your audio during online meetings, calls, and recordings. Windows 11 offers built-in noise suppression capabilities, allowing you to filter out background distractions and ensure clear communication. This guide will walk you through the process of enabling noise suppression in Windows 11, so you can enjoy a more professional and focused audio experience.

Whether you’re working from home, gaming with friends, or attending virtual classes, reducing unwanted noise is essential. With just a few simple steps, you can activate this feature and enjoy clearer audio, making your online interactions more effective and enjoyable. Let’s dive into how to turn on noise suppression in Windows 11.

How Do I Enable Noise Suppression in Windows 11?

Accessing Sound Settings

Right-click on the volume icon in your system tray (usually located in the bottom-right corner of your screen). Select “Open Sound settings” from the context menu. This will open the Sound settings window.

Navigating to Sound Input Devices

In the Sound settings window, scroll down to the “Input” section. Under “Input,” you will see a list of available microphones. Select the microphone you want to enable noise suppression for.

Enabling Noise Suppression

Once you’ve selected your microphone, you’ll see its properties. Look for the “Enhancements” section. In the “Enhancements” section, find the “Noise Suppression” option. Check the box next to “Noise Suppression” to enable it. If you don’t see “Noise Suppression,” look for similar options like “Acoustic Echo Cancellation” or “Noise Reduction” and enable those instead.

Adjusting Microphone Volume

While still in the microphone properties, adjust the microphone volume slider to an appropriate level. Speak into your microphone and monitor the input level indicator to ensure your voice is being picked up clearly without clipping.

Testing Your Microphone

After enabling noise suppression and adjusting the volume, it’s a good idea to test your microphone. Speak into your microphone and listen back to the recording to ensure that the noise suppression is working as expected. You can use the “Start test” button in the Sound settings to record a sample.

Applying Changes

Click “Apply” to save the changes you’ve made to your microphone settings. Click “OK” to close the microphone properties window.

Tips for Optimal Noise Suppression

Positioning: Place your microphone closer to your mouth to improve the signal-to-noise ratio.

Place your microphone closer to your mouth to improve the signal-to-noise ratio. Environment: Try to minimize background noise in your environment as much as possible.

Try to minimize background noise in your environment as much as possible. Software Updates: Keep your audio drivers and Windows 11 up to date to ensure you have the latest noise suppression features and bug fixes.

Keep your audio drivers and Windows 11 up to date to ensure you have the latest noise suppression features and bug fixes. Third-Party Software: Consider using third-party noise suppression software for more advanced control and customization.

Windows 11 Audio Clarity

Turning on noise suppression in Windows 11 is a straightforward process that can significantly improve the quality of your audio. By following the steps outlined above, you can easily reduce background noise and enjoy clearer, more professional-sounding audio during online meetings, calls, and recordings.

FAQ

How do I know if noise suppression is working? Test your microphone by recording a sample and listening back to it. Pay attention to whether background noises are being reduced or eliminated.

Why don’t I see the “Noise Suppression” option in my microphone properties? If you don’t see “Noise Suppression,” look for similar options like “Acoustic Echo Cancellation” or “Noise Reduction.” If none of these options are available, your audio driver may not support noise suppression. Try updating your audio drivers.

Can I use noise suppression with any microphone? Noise suppression can be used with most microphones, but the quality of the noise suppression may vary depending on the microphone and audio driver.

Does noise suppression affect my microphone’s audio quality? While noise suppression can improve audio clarity by reducing background noise, it can also sometimes slightly affect the overall audio quality. Experiment with different settings to find the best balance for your needs.

Are there any alternative noise suppression methods available? Yes, several third-party noise suppression software options are available, such as Krisp, NVIDIA RTX Voice, and various plugins for audio editing software.

Comparing Noise Suppression Methods

Feature Windows 11 Built-in Third-Party Software Ease of Use Very Easy Varies Customization Limited Extensive Resource Usage Low Moderate to High Cost Free Often Paid Noise Reduction Quality Good Excellent

Choosing the right noise suppression method depends on your specific needs and technical expertise. Windows 11’s built-in feature is a great starting point for basic noise reduction, while third-party software offers more advanced customization and potentially higher quality noise suppression.

Related reading