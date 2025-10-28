Accessing BIOS Settings On Windows 10: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

The BIOS (Basic Input/Output System) is a crucial piece of firmware that initializes your computer’s hardware during startup. Accessing the BIOS settings allows you to configure various system parameters, such as boot order, hardware settings, and security options. Knowing how to enter the BIOS is essential for troubleshooting, upgrading, or customizing your Windows 10 experience.

This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step approach to accessing BIOS settings on Windows 10, covering multiple methods to ensure you can successfully enter the BIOS regardless of your specific hardware configuration. Whether you’re a seasoned PC enthusiast or a beginner, this guide will provide the knowledge you need.

How Do I Get Into BIOS on Windows 10?

Method 1: Accessing BIOS Through Windows 10 Settings

This method is convenient as it allows you to access the BIOS directly from within Windows 10, without needing to repeatedly press keys during startup.

Open the Settings app. You can do this by clicking the Start button and then the gear icon, or by pressing Windows key + I. Click on Update & Security. Select Recovery from the left-hand menu. Under Advanced startup, click the Restart now button. Your computer will restart into the Advanced startup options menu. On the Choose an option screen, select Troubleshoot. Click on Advanced options. Select UEFI Firmware Settings. If you don’t see this option, your system may not support UEFI, or the option may be hidden. Proceed to another method. Click Restart. Your computer will restart directly into the BIOS settings.

Method 2: Using the Boot Key During Startup

This is the traditional method for accessing the BIOS, and it involves pressing a specific key during the computer’s startup sequence.

Restart your computer. As soon as the manufacturer’s logo appears, begin pressing the BIOS key repeatedly. The BIOS key varies depending on the manufacturer, but common keys include Del, F2, F12, F1, Esc. Check your motherboard manual or the manufacturer’s website for the correct key. If Windows starts normally, restart your computer and try again, ensuring you press the key as soon as the logo appears.

Method 3: Using Shift + Restart

This method is useful if the other methods are not working, or if you have a fast startup enabled.

Click the Start button. Click the Power icon. Hold down the Shift key and click Restart. This will restart your computer into the Advanced startup options menu. On the Choose an option screen, select Troubleshoot. Click on Advanced options. Select UEFI Firmware Settings. If you don’t see this option, your system may not support UEFI, or the option may be hidden. Proceed to another method. Click Restart. Your computer will restart directly into the BIOS settings.

Method 4: Disabling Fast Startup (If Necessary)

Fast Startup can sometimes prevent you from accessing the BIOS using the boot key method. Disabling it might help.

Open the Control Panel. Click on Power Options. Click on Choose what the power buttons do. Click on Change settings that are currently unavailable. Uncheck the box next to Turn on fast startup (recommended). Click Save changes. Restart your computer and try accessing the BIOS using Method 2.

Tips for Accessing BIOS

Identify the Correct Key: The BIOS key varies depending on the motherboard manufacturer. Common keys are Del, F2, F12, F1, and Esc. Consult your motherboard manual or the manufacturer’s website.

The BIOS key varies depending on the motherboard manufacturer. Common keys are Del, F2, F12, F1, and Esc. Consult your motherboard manual or the manufacturer’s website. Timing is Crucial: Press the BIOS key repeatedly as soon as the manufacturer’s logo appears during startup. Missing this window will result in Windows booting normally.

Press the BIOS key repeatedly as soon as the manufacturer’s logo appears during startup. Missing this window will result in Windows booting normally. Try Multiple Methods: If one method doesn’t work, try another. Some systems respond better to specific methods.

If one method doesn’t work, try another. Some systems respond better to specific methods. Disable Fast Startup: If the boot key method fails, disabling Fast Startup in Windows power options can improve your chances of accessing the BIOS.

If the boot key method fails, disabling Fast Startup in Windows power options can improve your chances of accessing the BIOS. Consult Your Manual: Your motherboard manual is the best source of information for your specific system, including the correct BIOS key and any specific instructions.

Common BIOS Keys by Manufacturer

Manufacturer Common BIOS Keys ASUS Del, F2 Acer F2, Del Dell F2, F12 HP Esc, F10 Lenovo F1, F2 MSI Del Gigabyte Del

Understanding BIOS Access on Windows 10

Accessing BIOS settings on Windows 10 is essential for advanced system configurations and troubleshooting. By utilizing the methods outlined above, users can effectively manage their hardware settings and optimize their computing experience.

FAQ

How do I know which key to press to enter BIOS? Check your motherboard manual or the manufacturer’s website for the correct key. Common keys include Del, F2, F12, F1, Esc.

What if I don’t see the UEFI Firmware Settings option? Your system may not support UEFI, or the option may be hidden. Try another method or consult your motherboard manual.

Why can’t I access BIOS using the boot key? Fast Startup might be enabled, preventing you from interrupting the boot process. Try disabling Fast Startup in Windows power options.

What can I do in the BIOS settings? You can configure boot order, hardware settings, security options, and more. Be cautious when making changes, as incorrect settings can cause system instability.

Is it safe to change BIOS settings? Yes, but be careful. Only change settings you understand. Incorrect settings can prevent your computer from booting properly. If unsure, consult your motherboard manual or seek expert advice.

