How To Turn Off Do Not Disturb On IPhone 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Fix Windows errors with Fortect:

Fortect can repair common computer errors by scanning your entire system for damaged or missing OS files and replacing them with the original, working versions. Optimize your PC in 3 simple steps: Download and Install Fortect on your PC Use the PC Scan feature to look up any Windows issues (including drivers) Right-click on Repair, and fix it within a few minutes. Besides that, it helps you clean up junk files, fix stability problems, and get rid of annoying programs and malware traces.

Do Not Disturb is a useful feature on the iPhone 11 that silences calls, alerts, and notifications when you need to focus or relax. However, it’s easy to forget that it’s enabled, causing you to miss important communications. Learning how to quickly turn off Do Not Disturb is essential for staying connected.

This guide provides a simple, step-by-step process to disable Do Not Disturb on your iPhone 11, ensuring you don’t miss any crucial updates. We’ll cover different methods, including using the Control Center, Settings app, and Scheduled Do Not Disturb.

How Do I Disable Do Not Disturb on My iPhone 11?

Turning Off Do Not Disturb via Control Center

The Control Center offers the quickest way to toggle Do Not Disturb on and off. Here’s how:

Swipe down from the top-right corner of your iPhone 11 screen to open the Control Center. (On older iPhones, swipe up from the bottom). Locate the crescent moon icon. This is the Do Not Disturb button. Tap the crescent moon icon. When the icon is grayed out, Do Not Disturb is disabled. If it’s purple or highlighted, it’s enabled.

Disabling Do Not Disturb Through the Settings App

You can also manage Do Not Disturb settings through the Settings app for more granular control.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone 11. Scroll down and tap on “Do Not Disturb.” At the top of the screen, you’ll see a toggle switch next to “Do Not Disturb.” If the switch is green, Do Not Disturb is on. Tap the toggle switch to turn off Do Not Disturb. The switch should turn gray.

Disabling Scheduled Do Not Disturb

If you have scheduled Do Not Disturb hours, you’ll need to disable the schedule to prevent it from automatically turning on.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone 11. Tap on “Do Not Disturb.” If “Scheduled” is toggled on (green), tap the toggle switch to turn it off. This will disable the scheduled Do Not Disturb hours.

Understanding Do Not Disturb While Driving

The “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature can also prevent notifications. Here’s how to manage it:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone 11. Tap on “Do Not Disturb.” Scroll down to the “Do Not Disturb While Driving” section. Choose one of the following options:

Automatically: Do Not Disturb activates when driving is detected.

Do Not Disturb activates when driving is detected. When Connected to Car Bluetooth: Do Not Disturb activates when connected to your car’s Bluetooth system.

Do Not Disturb activates when connected to your car’s Bluetooth system. Manually: You can manually enable Do Not Disturb While Driving from the Control Center.

To disable the feature entirely, ensure “Manually” is selected and avoid activating it from the Control Center.

Tips

Check the Status Bar: A crescent moon icon in the status bar at the top of your screen indicates that Do Not Disturb is enabled.

A crescent moon icon in the status bar at the top of your screen indicates that Do Not Disturb is enabled. Use Focus Modes: Explore other Focus modes like “Work” or “Personal” for customized notification filtering.

Explore other Focus modes like “Work” or “Personal” for customized notification filtering. Customize Exceptions: Within Do Not Disturb settings, you can allow calls from specific contacts or repeated calls to bypass the silence.

A Quick Comparison of Methods

Method Ease of Use Granular Control Best For Control Center Very Easy Limited Quickly toggling on/off Settings App Easy High Managing schedules and specific settings Driving Feature Medium Medium Controlling notifications while driving

Staying Connected on Your iPhone 11

Turning off Do Not Disturb on your iPhone 11 is a simple process, but understanding the different methods ensures you can stay connected when you need to be. Whether using the Control Center, Settings app, or managing scheduled settings, you now have the knowledge to control your notifications effectively.

FAQ

How do I know if Do Not Disturb is on? A crescent moon icon will appear in the status bar at the top of your iPhone screen.

Can I still receive calls from certain people when Do Not Disturb is on? Yes, you can customize Do Not Disturb to allow calls from specific contacts in your Favorites or allow repeated calls from anyone.

Will alarms still go off when Do Not Disturb is enabled? Yes, alarms will still sound even when Do Not Disturb is turned on.

How do I schedule Do Not Disturb? Go to Settings > Do Not Disturb and toggle the “Scheduled” option to on. Then, set the “From” and “To” times for your desired schedule.

What is Focus on iPhone? Focus is a feature that helps you filter notifications based on what you’re currently doing, allowing you to minimize distractions.

Related reading