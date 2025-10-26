How To Install YouTube In Windows 11: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

YouTube is a ubiquitous platform for video content, and while it’s primarily accessed through web browsers, having it installed as an application on your Windows 11 system offers a more streamlined and convenient experience. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to install YouTube as a Progressive Web App (PWA) on your Windows 11 computer, allowing you to access your favorite content with ease.

Installing YouTube as a PWA brings several benefits, including faster loading times, offline access to downloaded videos (if YouTube Premium is enabled), and a dedicated app window that separates your viewing experience from other browser tabs. Let’s dive into the process.

How Do I Get YouTube on Windows 11?

Installing YouTube as a Progressive Web App (PWA)

Open Microsoft Edge: Launch the Microsoft Edge browser on your Windows 11 computer. Navigate to YouTube: In the address bar, type www.youtube.com and press Enter. Locate the “App Available” Icon: Look for a small icon (usually a plus sign within a square or a computer screen icon) in the address bar of Edge. This icon indicates that YouTube can be installed as a PWA. Click the Icon: Click on the “App Available” icon. Confirm Installation: A prompt will appear asking, “Install YouTube?”. Click the “Install” button. YouTube PWA Installed: YouTube will now be installed as a PWA and will open in its own dedicated window. You can find it in your Start Menu and taskbar.

Pinning YouTube to the Taskbar or Start Menu

Open the YouTube PWA: Launch the YouTube PWA you just installed. Right-Click the Icon in the Taskbar: Right-click on the YouTube icon in the taskbar. Select “Pin to taskbar” or “Pin to Start”: Choose the option that best suits your needs. Pinning to the taskbar provides quick access, while pinning to Start adds it to your Start Menu.

Uninstalling the YouTube PWA

Open Settings: Press the Windows key, type “Settings,” and press Enter. Click Apps: In the Settings window, click on “Apps.” Click Apps & features: Select “Apps & features” from the left-hand menu. Search for YouTube: In the search bar, type “YouTube.” Click the Three Dots: Click the three vertical dots next to the YouTube PWA listing. Select Uninstall: Choose the “Uninstall” option. Confirm Uninstall: Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm the uninstallation.

Alternative Methods (Web Browser Shortcuts)

While the PWA method is recommended, you can also create a shortcut to YouTube from your web browser:

Open Your Preferred Browser: Launch Chrome, Firefox, or any other browser. Navigate to YouTube: Go to www.youtube.com . Create a Shortcut (Chrome): Click the three dots in the top-right corner, select “More tools,” then “Create shortcut.” Name the Shortcut: Give the shortcut a name (e.g., “YouTube”). Check “Open as window” (Optional): If you want the shortcut to open in its own window, check the “Open as window” box. Click Create: Click the “Create” button.

YouTube PWA vs. Browser Tab: A Quick Comparison

Feature YouTube PWA YouTube in Browser Tab Window Dedicated window Within a browser window Performance Generally faster loading times Can be affected by other tabs Notifications System-level notifications Browser-based notifications Offline Access Possible with YouTube Premium downloads Not possible without external extensions Resource Usage Potentially lower resource usage May consume more resources

Tips for a Smooth YouTube Experience on Windows 11

Keep Your Browser Updated: Ensure your web browser is up to date for optimal PWA functionality.

Ensure your web browser is up to date for optimal PWA functionality. Enable Notifications: Allow YouTube to send notifications for new videos and updates.

Allow YouTube to send notifications for new videos and updates. Explore YouTube Premium: Consider YouTube Premium for ad-free viewing and offline downloads.

Consider YouTube Premium for ad-free viewing and offline downloads. Use Keyboard Shortcuts: Learn YouTube’s keyboard shortcuts for efficient navigation and playback.

Enjoying YouTube on Your Windows 11 System

By following these steps, you can easily install YouTube on your Windows 11 computer and enjoy a seamless video-watching experience. Whether you choose the PWA method or a browser shortcut, having quick access to YouTube makes it easier than ever to stay entertained and informed.

FAQ

Can I install YouTube on Windows 11 without Microsoft Edge? Yes, you can use other browsers like Chrome or Firefox to create a shortcut to YouTube, although the PWA experience is best with Edge.

Is the YouTube PWA the same as the mobile app? The PWA offers a similar experience to the mobile app but is optimized for desktop use.

Does the YouTube PWA take up a lot of storage space? No, the PWA is relatively lightweight and doesn’t consume significant storage space.

Why is the “Install YouTube” icon not showing up? Make sure your browser is up to date and that you are visiting the main YouTube website (www.youtube.com).

Can I download videos for offline viewing with the YouTube PWA? Yes, if you have a YouTube Premium subscription, you can download videos for offline viewing within the PWA.

