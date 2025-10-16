Top ITunes Cleanup Tools For A Pristine Library

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Is your iTunes library a chaotic mess of duplicates, missing artwork, and incorrect song information? You’re not alone. Many users struggle with keeping their iTunes organized, but the good news is that several excellent iTunes cleanup tools can help. These tools streamline the process of tidying up your music collection, saving you time and frustration.

In this article, we’ll explore the best iTunes cleanup tools available in 2025. We’ll delve into their features, pricing, and how they can help you achieve a perfectly organized iTunes library. Whether you’re a casual listener or a serious music enthusiast, these tools can make a significant difference in your listening experience.

What’s the Best iTunes Cleanup Tool to Use?

TuneUp Media

TuneUp Media is a popular iTunes cleanup tool known for its user-friendly interface and powerful features. It automatically identifies and fixes missing or incorrect track information, finds and adds missing album art, and removes duplicate songs. TuneUp Media integrates seamlessly with iTunes, making the cleanup process simple and efficient.

TuneUp Media helps you organize your iTunes library by analyzing your music files and comparing them to a vast online database. It then automatically updates the track information and adds high-quality album art. The duplicate removal feature identifies and removes duplicate songs, freeing up valuable storage space on your computer.

Key Features:

Automatically fixes missing track information

Finds and adds missing album art

Removes duplicate songs

Integrates seamlessly with iTunes

Pricing: $39.95

iMusic

iMusic is an all-in-one music management tool that includes a robust iTunes cleanup feature. It can fix broken or missing song tags, identify and remove duplicate songs, and even download music from various online sources. iMusic also allows you to transfer music between your computer, iPhone, iPad, and Android devices.

iMusic’s cleanup function works by scanning your iTunes library for errors and inconsistencies. It then uses its online database to automatically fix these issues, ensuring that your music library is accurate and up-to-date. The duplicate removal feature helps you eliminate unnecessary files, while the music transfer feature makes it easy to move your music between devices.

Key Features:

Fixes broken or missing song tags

Removes duplicate songs

Downloads music from online sources

Transfers music between devices

Pricing: $59.95

MediaMonkey

MediaMonkey is a comprehensive media management tool that offers advanced features for organizing and cleaning up your iTunes library. It can automatically tag music files, find and download missing album art, and remove duplicate songs. MediaMonkey also supports a wide range of audio and video formats, making it a versatile choice for managing your entire media collection.

MediaMonkey’s auto-tagging feature uses a sophisticated algorithm to identify and tag music files based on their audio fingerprints. It can also automatically download missing album art and lyrics. The duplicate removal feature allows you to identify and remove duplicate songs based on various criteria, such as file size, duration, and track information.

Key Features:

Automatically tags music files

Finds and downloads missing album art

Removes duplicate songs

Supports a wide range of audio and video formats

Pricing: $49.95

Dr. Cleaner

Dr. Cleaner is a system optimization tool that includes a useful iTunes junk file cleaner. While not solely focused on iTunes, it can effectively remove unnecessary files from your iTunes library, such as broken downloads and temporary files. It also offers other system optimization features, such as memory optimization and disk cleaning.

Dr. Cleaner helps you free up valuable storage space on your computer by identifying and removing junk files from your iTunes library. It scans your system for temporary files, broken downloads, and other unnecessary files that can clutter your iTunes library and slow down your computer.

Key Features:

Removes junk files from iTunes

Offers memory optimization

Provides disk cleaning

Optimizes system performance

Pricing: Free (with paid upgrade for additional features)

Tenorshare iCareFone

Tenorshare iCareFone is an iOS data management tool that includes an iTunes cleanup feature. It helps you remove duplicate songs, fix missing track information, and manage your iTunes library more efficiently. iCareFone also offers other features, such as iOS data backup and restore, and file transfer between your computer and iOS devices.

Tenorshare iCareFone scans your iTunes library for duplicate songs and other issues. It then allows you to remove these duplicates and fix missing track information with just a few clicks. The file transfer feature makes it easy to move music between your computer and iOS devices, while the backup and restore feature helps you protect your valuable data.

Key Features:

Removes duplicate songs

Fixes missing track information

Backs up and restores iOS data

Transfers files between computer and iOS devices

Pricing: $39.95

Feature Comparison Table

Feature TuneUp Media iMusic MediaMonkey Dr. Cleaner Tenorshare iCareFone Auto Tagging Yes Yes Yes No Yes Duplicate Removal Yes Yes Yes No Yes Album Art Finder Yes Yes Yes No No Other Features No Music DL Media Mgmt System Opt. iOS Mgmt Pricing $39.95 $59.95 $49.95 Free $39.95

This table provides a quick comparison of the key features and pricing of each iTunes cleanup tool. Consider your specific needs and budget when choosing the right tool for you.

Tips

Back up your iTunes library: Before using any cleanup tool, it’s always a good idea to back up your iTunes library to prevent data loss.

Open iTunes. Go to File > Library > Organize Library . Select Consolidate files and click OK . Copy the entire iTunes folder to an external drive or cloud storage.

Start with a small batch: If you have a large iTunes library, start by cleaning up a small batch of songs to ensure that the tool is working correctly.

If you have a large iTunes library, start by cleaning up a small batch of songs to ensure that the tool is working correctly. Review the changes: Before applying any changes, review them carefully to make sure that the tool is not deleting or modifying any important files.

Select the files that you want to review. Click the Review button. Verify that the changes are correct. Click Apply to apply the changes.

Keep Your Music Library Tidy

Keeping your iTunes library organized is essential for enjoying your music collection to the fullest. By using one of the iTunes cleanup tools listed above, you can easily remove duplicates, fix missing information, and keep your library in top shape.

FAQ

Can iTunes find duplicate songs?

Yes, iTunes has a built-in feature to display duplicate songs. Go to File > Library > Show Duplicate Items .

How do I delete duplicate songs in iTunes?

After displaying duplicate items, select the duplicates you want to remove and press the Delete key.

Is it safe to use iTunes cleanup tools?

Yes, most iTunes cleanup tools are safe to use, but it’s always a good idea to back up your iTunes library before using any tool.

Do iTunes cleanup tools work with Apple Music?

Some iTunes cleanup tools may work with Apple Music, but it’s best to check the tool’s compatibility before using it.

How often should I clean up my iTunes library?

The frequency of cleaning up your iTunes library depends on how often you add new music. A good rule of thumb is to clean it up every few months.

