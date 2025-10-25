How To Schedule An Email In Outlook: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Scheduling emails in Outlook is a valuable skill for anyone looking to improve their productivity and communication strategy. Whether you need to send a reminder at a specific time, coordinate with colleagues in different time zones, or simply want to avoid sending emails late at night, Outlook’s scheduling feature can help. This guide will walk you through the simple steps to schedule an email in Outlook.

By scheduling your emails, you can better manage your time and ensure your messages are delivered at the most appropriate moment. This is particularly useful for professionals who want to maintain a consistent communication schedule or those who need to send time-sensitive information. Let’s dive into how to schedule an email in Outlook.

Want to Schedule Emails in Outlook? Here’s How

Scheduling an Email in the Outlook Desktop App

The Outlook desktop app provides a straightforward way to schedule emails. Here’s how:

Open the Outlook application on your computer. Click on “New Email” to compose a new message. Compose your email, adding the recipient’s address, subject, and the body of your message. Click on the “Options” tab in the ribbon. Click on “Delay Delivery.” The “Properties” dialog box will appear. Under the “Delivery options” section, check the box labeled “Do not deliver before.” Select the desired date and time for your email to be sent. Click “Close.” Click “Send.” Your email will be saved in the Outbox folder until the specified delivery time.

Scheduling an Email in Outlook on the Web

The web version of Outlook also allows you to schedule emails, though the process is slightly different:

Open your web browser and navigate to the Outlook website (outlook.office.com). Sign in to your Outlook account. Click on “New message” to compose a new email. Compose your email, adding the recipient’s address, subject, and the body of your message. Click the arrow next to the “Send” button. Select “Schedule send.” Choose a suggested time or select “Custom time” to specify your preferred date and time. Click “Send.” Your email will be saved in the Drafts folder until the specified delivery time.

Reviewing and Cancelling Scheduled Emails

Sometimes, you might need to review or cancel a scheduled email. Here’s how:

In the Desktop App:

Go to the “Outbox” folder. Open the scheduled email. To cancel, click “Cancel Send.” The email will return to a draft. You can then edit it and reschedule, or delete it.

On the Web:

Go to the “Drafts” folder. Locate the scheduled email. It will be marked as “Scheduled to send.” Open the email. Click “Cancel send.” The email will remain in your Drafts folder for editing or deletion.

Tips for Effective Email Scheduling

Consider Time Zones: When scheduling emails to recipients in different time zones, be mindful of the time difference to ensure your message arrives at the most appropriate time for them.

When scheduling emails to recipients in different time zones, be mindful of the time difference to ensure your message arrives at the most appropriate time for them. Review Before Scheduling: Always double-check your email for errors and ensure all information is accurate before scheduling it.

Always double-check your email for errors and ensure all information is accurate before scheduling it. Use Reminders: Set reminders for yourself to review scheduled emails, especially if the content is time-sensitive.

Set reminders for yourself to review scheduled emails, especially if the content is time-sensitive. Plan Ahead: Schedule emails in advance to stay organized and maintain a consistent communication schedule.

Here’s a quick comparison of scheduling options in the Outlook desktop app and web version:

Feature Outlook Desktop App Outlook Web Version Accessing Feature Options Tab Dropdown on Send Location of Drafts Outbox Drafts Custom Time Options Detailed Simplified

Mastering Email Scheduling in Outlook

Effectively scheduling emails in Outlook can significantly boost your productivity and improve your communication strategy. By following the steps outlined above, you can ensure your messages are delivered at the right time, every time.

FAQ

How do I know if an email is scheduled in Outlook? In the desktop app, check your Outbox folder. In the web version, scheduled emails are located in the Drafts folder and marked as “Scheduled to send.”

Can I schedule recurring emails in Outlook? No, Outlook’s built-in scheduling feature does not support recurring emails. You may need to use a third-party add-in for this functionality.

What happens if I close Outlook after scheduling an email? The email will still be sent at the scheduled time as long as Outlook was running when you scheduled it.

Can I schedule emails from my phone using the Outlook mobile app? The Outlook mobile app does not have a built-in scheduling feature. You would need to use the desktop or web version.

Is there a limit to how far in advance I can schedule an email in Outlook? No, there is no specific limit, but it is generally recommended to schedule emails within a reasonable timeframe for relevance.

