How To Print Labels From Word: A Step-by-Step Guide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Printing labels from Microsoft Word is a common task for both personal and professional use. Whether you’re organizing your home office, sending out invitations, or managing mailings for your business, knowing how to create and print labels efficiently can save you time and effort. This guide provides a comprehensive, step-by-step walkthrough to help you master the process.

From setting up the label template to customizing the design and printing, we’ll cover everything you need to know to produce professional-looking labels using Microsoft Word. Follow these instructions, and you’ll be printing labels like a pro in no time.

How Do I Print Labels From Microsoft Word?

1. Open a New Word Document and Navigate to the Mailings Tab

Start by opening Microsoft Word on your computer.

Create a new blank document.

Click on the “Mailings” tab in the Word ribbon at the top of the screen.

2. Start the Mail Merge Wizard

In the “Mailings” tab, locate the “Start Mail Merge” group.

Click on the “Start Mail Merge” dropdown menu.

Select “Labels” from the options.

3. Choose Your Label Vendor and Product Number

The “Label Options” window will appear.

Select your label vendor from the “Label vendors” dropdown menu (e.g., Avery, Herma, etc.).

Choose the appropriate product number that matches your label sheet from the “Product number” list. If you’re unsure, check the packaging of your label sheets.

Click “OK” to confirm your selection.

4. Add Content to Your Labels

Word will create a table representing your label sheet. You’ll initially see “< >” in each label except the first.

In the first label, type the text you want to appear on all labels. This could be an address, a product name, or any other information.

Go back to the “Mailings” tab.

In the “Write & Insert Fields” group, click “Update Labels.” This will copy the content from the first label to all other labels on the sheet.

6. Format Your Labels

Format the text in the first label to your desired font, size, and style.

After formatting, click “Update Labels” again to apply the formatting to all labels.

7. Preview Your Labels

In the “Mailings” tab, go to the “Preview Results” group.

Click the “Preview Results” button to see how your labels will look when printed.

Use the navigation buttons to scroll through the labels and ensure the content is correct.

8. Print Your Labels

Go to the “Mailings” tab.

In the “Finish” group, click “Finish & Merge.”

Select “Print Documents” from the dropdown menu.

Choose whether to print all labels, the current record, or a specific range of labels.

Click “OK” to send the labels to your printer.

9. Load Your Label Sheets

Before printing, make sure to load your label sheets into your printer’s paper tray correctly. Refer to your printer’s manual for instructions on how to load special paper types.

Perform a test print on plain paper first to ensure the alignment is correct. Hold the test print against the label sheet to check.

10. Make Adjustments if Needed

If the labels aren’t aligned correctly, you can adjust the margins and label size in the “Label Options” window (Mailings > Start Mail Merge > Labels).

Print another test page after making adjustments until the alignment is perfect.

Tips

Save Your Template: Save your label template as a Word document so you can reuse it later.

Save your label template as a Word document so you can reuse it later. Use a Data Source: For large mailings, consider using a data source like an Excel spreadsheet to automatically fill in names and addresses. Use the “Select Recipients” option in the “Mailings” tab to connect to your data source.

For large mailings, consider using a data source like an Excel spreadsheet to automatically fill in names and addresses. Use the “Select Recipients” option in the “Mailings” tab to connect to your data source. Test Print: Always perform a test print on plain paper before printing on label sheets to avoid wasting labels.

Always perform a test print on plain paper before printing on label sheets to avoid wasting labels. Printer Settings: Ensure your printer settings are correct. Select the appropriate paper type (e.g., labels) in your printer settings for optimal printing quality.

Comparing Label Creation Methods in Word

Here’s a comparison of different ways to create labels in Word, highlighting their pros and cons:

Method Pros Cons Best For Mail Merge with Labels Efficient for large mailings, customizable, data source integration Can be complex initially, requires precise setup Large mailings with variable data (names, addresses), professional appearance Manual Label Creation Simple for small batches, no data source required Time-consuming for large batches, prone to errors, less professional Small, one-off label printing needs, quick and simple tasks Using Pre-designed Templates Quick setup, visually appealing, variety of designs Limited customization, may not fit specific needs Users needing a visually appealing label quickly, less concerned with customization

Mastering Label Printing in Word

By following these steps, you’ll be able to efficiently print labels from Word for any purpose. Whether it’s for organizing, mailing, or branding, this guide provides the knowledge you need to create professional and accurate labels every time.

FAQ

How do I print just one label from a sheet? In the “Finish & Merge” options, select “Edit Individual Documents.” Then, delete the labels you don’t want to print and print the remaining document.

Why are my labels not aligned properly when I print? This could be due to incorrect label settings or printer settings. Double-check the label product number in Word and ensure your printer settings are set to the correct paper type (e.g., labels).

Can I use different fonts and sizes on each label? Yes, but you’ll need to edit each label individually after updating all labels. Be aware that this can be time-consuming for large batches.

How do I create labels with different addresses from an Excel sheet? Use the “Select Recipients” option in the “Mailings” tab to connect to your Excel sheet. Then, use the “Insert Merge Field” option to insert the appropriate fields (e.g., Name, Address, City) into your labels.

What if my label vendor or product number isn’t listed in Word? You can manually create a custom label definition by specifying the label dimensions, margins, and number of labels per sheet in the “Label Details” section of the “Label Options” window.

Related reading