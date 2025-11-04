How To Put Apps On Home Screen In Windows 11: A Simple Guide
Windows 11 offers a sleek and modern interface, but sometimes finding your favorite apps can be a hassle. Instead of digging through the Start menu every time, learning how to put apps on the home screen in Windows 11 makes accessing them quick and easy. This guide will walk you through several methods to customize your desktop and create a more efficient workflow.
Whether you prefer the classic drag-and-drop method or using the Start menu, there’s a way to add your most-used applications directly to your desktop. This not only streamlines your experience but also allows you to personalize your computer to suit your specific needs.
Want Apps on Your Desktop? Here’s How
From the Start Menu
- Click the Start button.
- Click All apps.
- Locate the app you want to add to the desktop.
- Right-click the app.
- Select More.
- Click Open file location. This will open File Explorer to the folder containing the app’s shortcut.
- Right-click the app’s shortcut.
- Select Send to.
- Click Desktop (create shortcut).
Drag and Drop from the Start Menu
- Click the Start button.
- Click All apps.
- Locate the app you want to add to the desktop.
- Click and drag the app icon directly onto the desktop.
- Release the mouse button to create the shortcut.
Create a Shortcut from the Executable File
- Open File Explorer.
- Navigate to the location of the app’s executable file (usually in
C:\Program Filesor
C:\Program Files (x86)).
- Right-click the executable file (.exe).
- Select Create shortcut.
- If the shortcut is created in the same folder, drag it to your desktop.
Pin to Taskbar and Create a Desktop Shortcut
While this method primarily pins the app to the taskbar, you can then create a shortcut from there:
- Locate the app in the Start menu or by searching.
- Right-click the app.
- Select Pin to taskbar.
- Once the app is pinned to the taskbar, right-click its icon on the taskbar.
- Right-click the app’s name in the context menu that appears.
- Select Properties.
- In the Properties window, click Open File Location. This will open File Explorer to the folder containing the app’s shortcut.
- Right-click the app’s shortcut.
- Select Send to.
- Click Desktop (create shortcut).
Tips
- Organize Your Desktop: Create folders on your desktop to group related apps together for better organization.
- Rename Shortcuts: Right-click a shortcut and select “Rename” to give it a more descriptive name.
- Customize Icons: Change the appearance of your shortcuts by right-clicking, selecting “Properties,” going to the “Shortcut” tab, and clicking “Change Icon.”
Easy Access to Your Favorite Apps
Adding app shortcuts to your Windows 11 desktop simplifies your workflow and enhances your overall user experience, making it easier to launch your most-used applications with a single click.
FAQ
How do I remove an app icon from my desktop?
Right-click the icon and select “Delete.” This only removes the shortcut, not the actual application.
Can I add website shortcuts to my desktop?
Yes, you can create website shortcuts by dragging the website icon from the address bar to your desktop in most browsers.
Why can’t I drag some apps directly to the desktop?
Some apps, especially those installed through the Microsoft Store, might not allow direct drag-and-drop. Use the “Open file location” method instead.
Is there a limit to how many app icons I can have on my desktop?
While there’s no hard limit, having too many icons can clutter your desktop and slow down performance.
How do I change the icon of a desktop shortcut?
Right-click the shortcut, select “Properties,” go to the “Shortcut” tab, and click “Change Icon.”
Comparison of Methods
|Method
|Ease of Use
|Speed
|Best For
|Start Menu
|Medium
|Medium
|Apps easily found in the Start Menu
|Drag and Drop
|Easy
|Fast
|Quick shortcut creation
|Executable File
|Medium
|Medium
|Apps not easily found in Start Menu
|Pin to Taskbar & Create Shortcut
|Hard
|Slow
|Apps you want on both taskbar & desktop
